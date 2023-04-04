Record rainfall across Ireland in March with south and east wettest, Met Éireann confirms

The switch from a dry and cold February to wet and dull conditions in March coincided with a blocking high pressure system to the north of Ireland. File photograph: Dara Mac Dómhnaill/The Irish Times

Irish weather flipped from one of the driest months on record in February to one of the wettest in many locations around the country during March, according to data released by Met Éireann on Tuesday.

Its March climate statement confirms 173.3 millimetres of rain fell across Ireland last month, 169 per cent of the 1981 to 2010 long-term average (LTA) – exceeding the previous March record of 2019. This followed the fourth driest February on record.

The switch from a dry and cold February to wet and dull conditions in March coincided with a blocking high pressure system to the north of Ireland moving away towards Greenland in the early part of last month, allowing Atlantic low pressure systems to push in from the southwest and to dominate over following weeks.

There was above average rainfall everywhere while the south and east were wettest. The majority of monthly rainfall totals at Met Éireann weather stations were above their LTA percentage of monthly rainfall values and ranged from 90 per cent (the month’s lowest total of 93.2mm) at Finner, Co Donegal, to 227 per cent (119.3mm) at Dublin Airport – its wettest March since 1947.

Monthly rainfall totals were 239.2mm (193 per cent of its LTA) at Valentia Observatory, Co Kerry (its wettest March since 1963). The highest daily rainfall total was 34.7mm at Cork Airport.

The number of rain days ranged from 22 days at Claremorris, Co Mayo, to 28 days at Oak Park, Co Carlow. The number of wet days ranged from 18 days at Malin Head, Co Donegal to 23 days at both Roche’s Point, Co Cork and Valentia Observatory, Co Kerry.

The number of “very wet” days ranged from zero at Finner, Co Donegal to 10 days at Valentia Observatory, Co Kerry.

Four stations had their wettest March on record. These were Athenry, Co Galway, with 185.9mm (a record extending over 32 years); Mace Head, Co Galway with 151.2mm (length 18 years); Mount Dillon, Co Roscommon, with 169.8mm (18 years); and Casement Aerodrome, Co Dublin, with 109.3mm (59 years).

Claremorris had its wettest March since 1978 with 164.5mm; Cork Airport, had its wettest March since 1981 with 211.3mm; Sherkin Island, Co Cork, had its wettest March since 1989 with 179.6mm; and Moore Park, Co Cork, had its wettest March since 1996 with 144.4mm.

The report shows conditions were sunniest in the northwest of the country but all monthly sunshine totals were below the LTA. The highest number of daily sunshine hours recorded in March was 10.3 hours at Belmullet, Co Mayo, on Sunday March 26th. The number of dull days ranged from six at Malin Head to 14 at Johnstown Castle, Co Wexford, and Cork Airport.

While records were broken in February and March, they fit in with normal shorter-term patterns and cannot be attributed to climate change. Ireland, however, is predicted to have more winter rainfall including flooding and more droughts and heatwaves in summer due to global warming.

The weather data for 2023 is provisional as some stations take time to return their totals. Met Éireann’s records extend back 83 years.