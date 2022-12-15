James Cromwell unleashes blistering attack on global leaders for their absence at Cop15

The actor and activist James Cromwell has unleashed a broadside on global leaders for their failure to attend Cop15 biodiversity conference when the world was in the throes of the sixth mass extinction and humanity is “killing the only home we will ever have”.

In a press conference at the UN conference in Montreal he lambasted capitalism and colonialism for destroying the Earth’s riches.

“I’m here at Cop15 where heads of state should be, but they are nowhere to be found,” the star of Succession and Babe added.

With diplomats from more than 190 countries at Cop15 to decide the future of the planet’s biodiversity, Cromwell said putting “our nature” first should be an easy choice, but all too often profits and polluting industries were put ahead of Planet Earth with control exerted on political leaders by donors – rather than global citizens.

READ MORE

He called on governments to follow science, and conserve and restore at least 50 per cent of the planet.

“The world will be watching. It is imperative that they agree on an ambitious plan to conserve at least 50 per cent of our lands and oceans, in a plan that respects and supports the rights of Indigenous peoples and local communities. The science is clear and if they fail, it could be a death sentence for species everywhere,” he believed.

Cop15 is pushing for 30 per cent protection, but even that lower target has yet to be agreed as the UN summit goes into its final days.

“We global citizens are deeply concerned by scientists warning that ecosystems critical to sustaining life on Earth could collapse in our lifetimes,” Cromwell added.

He believed the world was enveloped in a toxic culture. “Capitalism is a cancer that metastasised from its origins in Europe and now covers every aspect of our lives over the entire globe. It is rapacious. It is cruel. It is destructive and it does not work.”

Governments and corporations had been allowed make choices and pursue actions to the point that science agrees the world is experiencing the sixth mass extinction “brought upon by humans, not by an asteroid, not by volcanoes”.

“It’s brought by stupidity and the unwillingness of human beings, mostly white humans, to take responsibility for what they have created. What they have created is a goddamn mess.”

“Let me tell you, human activities have been driving the proliferation of threats such as climate change, habitat loss, pollution, over-exploitation and epidemics. As a result of our own action, the accelerated biodiversity loss is not only causing species to become extinct faster than any time in history, but it is also increasing poverty, inequality and vulnerability – especially among women and girls, Indigenous people and our youth.”

The usual “fight or flight” thinking would not solve the problem, he said, in a scenario when connection to “the spirit” was severed. Consciousness could restore that link, which was fully appreciated by Indigenous peoples, Cromwell suggested.

Having taken land from the Indigenous people and extracted value from it, it should be given back to them, he said. In the US case, they should be given the national parks.

With more than 20 prominent actors, he has endorsed a petition calling for greater ambition at Cop15, which is promoted by the environmental not-for-profit Avaaz and backed by more than 3.2 million people.