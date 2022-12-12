DAA opens review on flight paths directing aircraft over villages

Homeowners in north Co Dublin have complained that relatively low-flying aircraft have taken a path directly over villages. Photograph: Tom Honan

The Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) has opened a “review” into how flight paths from its new north runway have unexpectedly directed aircraft over villages causing noise disruption.

Homeowners in north Co Dublin have complained that relatively low-flying aircraft have taken a path directly overhead, not in keeping with permitted routes.

The DAA, which is awaiting a ruling that would allow it expand flights through the night, has conceded the problem and vowed not to allow any further early morning flights until the matter is resolved.

In an email recently circulated to affected parties, it said that “on commencement of north runway operations an issue regarding departure flight paths was identified, which resulted in some local communities being unexpectedly overflown, for which DAA sincerely apologises”.

READ MORE

Efforts to amend those flight paths are now under way but are unlikely to be resolved until early next year, it said.

Questions on the issue are due to be raised at Monday night’s meeting of Fingal County Council while affected residents have organised a demonstration outside, claiming a “continued use of flight paths for which [the DAA] never received planning permission”.

In Ballyboughal, a small village about 14km north of the airport, the community council organised a survey of residents after it emerged many had noticed an increase in flights and associated noise since north runway operations began late last August. Of 121 respondents, 78 per cent reported a rise in noise levels. Of those, most rated the increase from “significant to enormous”.

Local Independent councillor Cathal Boland said the disruption had affected a number of other communities in the county.

Next month An Bord Pleanála is expected to issue its decision on whether to ease restrictions on the runway, a move that would expand the number of flights, although it could be pushed out to a later date.

In a submission to An Bord Pleanála, Ballyboughal Community Council said “the events of the last three months show that the entire aircraft noise pollution mitigation planning around this major infrastructure development is entirely deficient and is in disarray”.

The DAA declined to comment on the claims on the basis its review of flight paths is continuing. However, it has told affected parties it aimed to “satisfactorily resolve the issue as soon as possible”.

Its review identified that some flight procedures “were not aligned to modelling assumptions included in DAA’s planning submissions”. It plans to update regulations which will result in flight paths “aligning more closely with the information previously communicated by DAA”.