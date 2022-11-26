Jane Goodall says youth ‘greatest reason for hope’ in Citizens’ Assembly address

A final report will be prepared before being sent to the Houses of the Oireachtas. Photograph: Alan Betson

Climate change cannot be ignored, with flooding, droughts and bushfires taking place around the world, well-known conservationist Dr Jane Goodall has told the Citizens’ Assembly.

Dr Goodall said her “greatest reason for hope” in terms of biodiversity loss and climate action are young people who are “changing the world”.

Dr Goodall was speaking to the 99 members of the Citizens’ Assembly via a virtual address on Saturday, who are examining the issue of biodiversity loss, with its final meeting taking place in Dublin over the weekend.

Assembly members are discussing and considering draft recommendations that will be voted on with a final outcome intended to be reached by Sunday afternoon.

Following the vote, a final report will be prepared before being formally sent to the Houses of the Oireachtas, with requested timelines for a response.

“My greatest reason for hope is the young people,” Dr Goodall said. “Once young people understand the problems and we empower them to take action, they are changing the world. It’s not that they can, they are.”

Dr Goodall said her Roots & Shoots education programme on environmental conservation for young people had grown from 12 students in 1991 to “hundreds of thousands of young people”.

“Young people’s imaginations are extraordinary, they are always coming up with new ways of helping the environment,” she said.

“They’re my greatest reason for hope, they’re raising awareness among their peers, changing attitudes of their parents and grandparents, who may sometimes be in high decision-making positions.”

Dr Goodall also stressed the importance of collaboration partnerships and the “greening of cities”, in order to bring about urban biodiversity.

“This will be incredibly beneficial for the people living in inner cities who don’t have the chance to go out into nature,” she said.

“We now know that being in nature is beneficial for our physical and mental health. In fact, doctors in some places are prescribing time in nature for people with mental problems or people who are stressed from overwork and so on.”

Ian Talbot, chief executive of Chambers Ireland, said while small and medium-sized enterprises are aware of their responsibility to address biodiversity loss, the sector needs assistance from large businesses, relevant authorities and the State in order to implement the changes that are required.

Codie Preston of the Irish Schools Sustainability Network told the members of the need for biodiversity loss to be made part of the national curriculum with necessary resources and training for teachers.

Dr Aoibhinn Ní Shúilleabháin, chair of the assembly, said 80 speakers had addressed the members over the past six months while describing Dr Goodall’s speech as “inspiring” and “full of optimism”.

“As we proceed to making our final recommendations, I am confident that the members of this assembly will produce a strong set of recommendations that will outline the steps the State should take in addressing biodiversity loss,” she said.

“These recommendations will ensure that generations coming after us will be able to both rely on and enjoy the world around them.”