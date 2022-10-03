UK energy regulator warning on gas could have knock on effects on Ireland

Ireland imports 75% of its natural gas via Britain through a pipeline called the Moffat Interconnector, which also supplies Northern Ireland and the Isle of Man. Photograph: Getty Images

Ireland is facing a renewed threat this winter after the UK’s energy regulator warned of a “significant risk” of natural gas shortages.

The Office of Gas and Electricity Markets (Ofgem) has revealed that the UK could enter a “gas supply emergency” this winter because of the war in Ukraine.

Gas-fired power stations generate between 40 per cent and 60 per cent of the UK’s electricity. Ireland imports 75 per cent of its natural gas via Britain through a pipeline called the Moffat Interconnector, which also supplies Northern Ireland and the Isle of Man.

Ofgem wrote a letter in response to SSE, which operates four gas-fired power stations in the UK that produce electricity. SSE fears it will be forced to pay hundreds of millions of pounds to customers if it cannot supply them according to their contracts. Ofgem warned that gas-fired power stations generating electricity will be the first to have their supplies curtailed.

In response to SSE, which also operates in the Republic, Ofgem’s head of wholesale market management Grendon Thompson explained: “Due to the war in Ukraine and gas shortages in Europe, there is a significant risk that gas shortages could occur during the winter of 2022-23 in Great Britain. As a result, there is a possibility that Great Britain could enter into a gas supply emergency.”

Ireland’s Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU) said in the event of curtailment of gas in the UK, the same would also apply to gas arriving in the State through the interconnector. “In the event of a natural gas supply emergency being declared by the network emergency co-ordinator in Great Britain, the Moffat Interconnector will be treated in the same way as Great Britain’s distribution network,” a spokesman said.

He added that the scenario of a gas shortage as a result of curtailment in the UK is tested on an annual basis through emergency exercises.

Ireland sources around a quarter of its gas from the Corrib gas field, but this is factored into the supplies that are piped to Ireland so the impact of shortages would be the same in Britain as in Ireland. The CRU said that Irish gas-fired electricity generators can run on oil if natural gas supplies are disrupted, and have stored the required fuel to ensure it would be available.

In response to the UK regulator’s warning, Labour leader Ivana Bacik said the development “underlines the importance of Labour’s call for the Government to consider temporary nationalisation of the Corrib gas field”.

“This would help to secure a significant portion of our supply needs and to lower costs for consumers too,” she said.

Jennifer Whitmore, the Social Democrats’ climate spokeswoman, said the Government “must urgently undertake a risk analysis” to examine the implications of any such measures in the UK and put contingency plans in place. “This is uncharted territory and Government must be prepared for all possible eventualities,” she said.