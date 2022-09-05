Carbon emissions going in ‘complete opposite direction’ of targets - SEAI

Lower levels of wind-generated energy in 2021 led to the greater use of coal and oil to generate electricity, increasing the 'carbon intensity' of electricity generation by 11.9 per cent. Photograph: Liam Burke/Press 22

Carbon emissions rose 5.4 per cent in 2021 as car use and energy demand for transport rebounded after Covid-19 restrictions were lifted, the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) has said.

The latest figures from the SEAI show emissions going in the wrong direction when energy-related emissions should be cut by 4.8 per cent a year from 2021 to 2025 under the Government’s first carbon budget targets.

Increased energy demand, coupled with a “modest” delivery of new renewable capacity, and low wind levels resulted in the renewable energy share remaining unchanged at just 13.6 per cent.

The State body responsible for promoting sustainable energy use said carbon emissions returned to the same level as 2019 after a temporary reduction due to pandemic restrictions.

Car use was “a significant contributor” to the increased emissions last year while demand for transport rose by 8.3 per cent after energy use was suppressed significantly during 2020.

The SEAI said that while the new figures may be expected, they underlined “the urgent requirement for a change in transport sector with a necessary shift to cycling, walking, public transport and electric vehicles and eliminate unnecessary car journeys”.

The SEAI’s annual “energy balance” analysis shows that 87 per cent of energy supply came from fossil fuels in 2021.

Overall, renewable energy supply fell by 8 per cent last year, as energy from wind generation dropped by 15 per cent due to the low-wind conditions.

These lower levels of wind-generated energy led to the greater use of coal and oil to generate electricity, increasing the “carbon intensity” of electricity generation by 11.9 per cent.

Margie McCarthy, director of research with SEAI, said emissions went in the “complete opposite direction of where we need to be” in the first year of legally binding carbon budgets.

“This means we have used a disproportionate amount of our carbon budget in 2021, which results in future years being even more challenging,” she said.

Looking at the early data from this year, this trend was “worryingly continuing”, she said.

Provisional data for the first six months of this year shows total oil demand rose by 18 per cent, driven mostly by rebounds in demand for oil for road transport and international aviation.

Demand for petrol increased 27 per cent in the first six months of this year, while demand for diesel rose 15 per cent as fossil fuel consumption returned to pre-Covid levels.

Ms McCarthy said the deployment of renewable energy technologies needs to be accelerated to “levels as yet unseen here in Ireland”.

“Importantly, we also need to drastically increase sustainable energy practices to curtail demand across all sectors of the economy,” she said.

Concerns about energy security and the rising cost of electricity and gas were “bringing this front of mind for homes and businesses across the country”, Ms McCarthy said.

“Reducing our use of energy and making the transitions to renewable energy technologies are essential in our collective response to this and ultimately to deliver our national climate action goals.”

Transport remained the sector responsible for the highest share of carbon emissions, accounting for 34 per cent of the State’s total energy emissions. Homes accounted for 27 per cent.

Energy consumed by businesses accounted for 30 per cent of energy demand in 2021, increasing by 2.9 per cent on 2020.

The IT sector, including data centres, accounted for 3.9 per cent of the State’s total energy demand and 16.5 per cent of its electricity demand. Energy demand in this sector rose by almost 18 per cent last year.

There was a threefold increase in the number of electric vehicles on Irish roads in 2021 but the SEAI said that a “significant” increase was required to reach the target of 850,000 electric vehicles targeted in the Government’s Climate Action Plan.