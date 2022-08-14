Heatwave set to break with status orange thunderstorm warning for entire country issued

Ireland’s heatwave is set to break on Sunday with Met Éireann issuing a status orange thunderstorm warning for the entire country from 3pm Sunday until 9am Monday.

Temperatures of 27 to 30 degrees or higher are forecast for Sunday, with a status yellow weather warning for high temperatures remaining in Leinster, Munster, Cavan, Monaghan, Galway and Roscommon until 6am Monday.

However, as Ireland continues to bask in balmy conditions a status orange thunderstorm warning is also in effect from 3pm, with heavy downpours of rain and hail expected and flooding where heavy downpours occur.

Oak Park in Co Carlow recorded a temperature of 30.7 degrees on Saturday, and the hottest August day in Ireland since records began was recorded on Friday when a temperature of 31.7 degrees was recorded at the same station.

Met Éireann has warned of heat-stress dangers, especially among the more vulnerable, and a risk of water-related incidents. People have been urged to stay hydrated and to keep the temperatures in bedrooms as low as possible.

The Department of Agriculture’s orange forest fire warning is in effect until noon on Tuesday.

Irish Water says the “vast majority” of its 750 water-treatment plants continue to meet demand. Almost 40 supplies in the country are at risk of drought and another 60 are being monitored. Some 37 supplies have needed action to keep water flowing in taps.

Overnight water restrictions were in place on the Carrigart Water Supply Scheme in Co Donegal due to demand exceeding supply. The restrictions were in place until 9am Sunday to give the reservoir time to replenish.

Seamus O’Brien, who works in the area of efficiency in Irish Water, said householders can learn some water conserving tips at www.water.ie/calculator.

“We will continue to monitor the levels at all our supplies over the coming weeks and months and take any actions that may be necessary to maintain supplies, including communicating about localised issues as they arise,” he said.

There are a number of easy steps to reduce water usage during the hot weather, including avoiding power washing and hosing and checking for leaks on outdoor taps.

Irish Water said paddling pools and swimming pools can use huge volumes of water “So consider reusing the water for the garden or cleaning the car.”

Irish Water and Kerry County Council also repaired a burst water main overnight from Lough Guitane Water Treatment plant to Sheheree Reservoir. The network supplies customers in the greater Killarney, Tralee, Castleisland and Castlemaine areas and also most of east Kerry. Some 4,000 people had seen disruptions to supply.