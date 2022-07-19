Ireland records highest ever temperature for July as sweltering conditions continue across Europe

Ireland recorded its highest ever temperature for July and the second highest on record as a heatwave continued to sweep Europe, causing wildfires and hundreds of deaths.

Met Éireann reported a provisional reading of 33 degrees at its Phoenix Park weather station in Dublin yesterday.

In the history of Irish meteorological data, that was surpassed only by a temperature just 0.3 degrees hotter, well more than a century ago in June 1887.

“That’s actually the highest July record ever,” Met Éireann meteorologist Liz Gavin said of Monday’s Phoenix Park data. “The temperature today is the highest on record for the 20th and 21st centuries but for the 19th century we still have that 33.3 for Kilkenny.”

A weather station in Trim, Co Meath, recorded 33.4 degrees yesterday. However, it is not an official Met Éireann station and so does not claim the record. At least eight weather stations recorded temperatures of 30 degrees or above yesterday, far above the normal July range of between 18 and 20 degrees.

“What we’re seeing here in Ireland is simply part of a larger picture of increasing extremes, of increasing temperatures and of course we know what’s driving that is climate change,” said Prof John Sweeney, a climatologist at Maynooth University.

With increasing anxiety around global warming and extreme weather events, the sweltering conditions continued to play out across the continent.

Portugal, Spain and France have all battled wildfires. Wales recorded its hottest day on record yesterday, exceeding 35 degrees, while temperatures soared to more than 37 degrees in parts of southern England, and could reach 43 degrees today.

Despite the stifling conditions, temperatures in Ireland are due to drop slightly today before returning closer to normal July levels for the remainder of the week. According to forecasters, parts of the east of the country could reach 27 degrees but will not breach the 30 mark. A status yellow warning remains in place.

Even with an anticipated cooling, Minister for Older People Mary Butler advised more vulnerable people, particularly those with health conditions, to be aware of heat stroke and exhaustion. “I urge older people, and anyone caring for someone, to take steps to stay cool and hydrated and monitor for signs of dehydration,” she said.

The Road Safety Authority issued a warning in the expectation of isolated heavy showers and thunderstorms in the east and north that could hamper driving conditions.