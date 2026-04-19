TV guide: the best new shows to watch, starting tonight

Pick of the Week

The Dry

Thursday, RTÉ One, 10.15pm

The bone-dry comedy about addiction, recovery and tricky family dynamics has hit the sweet spot with critics and viewers, but alas, we must now bid a fond farewell to the screwed-up Sheridan family, in this third and final series created by Nancy Harris and directed by Paddy Breathnach. Roísín Gallagher returns as recovering alcoholic Shiv Sheridan, whose road to sobriety is lined with traps and obstacles, not least her own family members, who have a myriad issues of their own to add to the toxic mix. Ciarán Hinds and Pom Boyd are Shiv’s parents, Tom and Bernie, and Siobhán Cullen is her sister, Caroline, with Adam John Richardson as Shiv’s little brother, Ant. Also returning is Moe Dunford as Jack and Eoin Duffy as Rory.

Having survived two series of squabbles, betrayal and destructive behaviour, Shiv faces a new challenge as a huge buried secret resurfaces and threatens to undermine the family’s fragile foundations. Meanwhile, Shiv’s bad judgment when it comes to the men in her life remains intact, as handsome, enigmatic Aussie Daryl muscles his way into her life – and seems to turn up unexpectedly at every opportunity, including at her recovery meeting. Is he a lovestruck lad, or just a creepy stalker? Whatever’s going on, Shiv starts to suspect that her drinking may have been just a symptom, and that the real problem may lie deep inside her.

Highlights

Mint

Monday, BBC One, 9pm

Mint: Emma Laird as Shannon. Photograph: BBC

It’s hard enough for a young person to find true love in a disconnected world, but when your dad is the city’s biggest gangster, and your family name strikes terror into the community, well, your chances of winning the love lottery are considerably reduced. Emma Laird is Shannon, the daughter of crime boss Dylan (Sam Riley), in this romantic crime drama filmed in and around Glasgow. When Shannon meets Arran (Ben Coyle-Larner aka rapper Loyle Carner) at a train station late one night, the sparks fly across the tracks, but the two star-crossed lovers face powerful forces determined to keep them apart. The series, written by Charlotte Regan, focuses on the families rather than the leaders of organised crime gangs, and there’s a strong streak of magic realism that suggests a Scottish take on Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet.

Home of the Year finale

Tuesday, RTÉ One, 7pm

Home of the Year judges: Amanda Bone, Hugh Wallace and Siobhan Lam. Photograph: RTÉ

It’s decision time in the final episode of the home showcase series, completed before the death of architect and head judge Hugh Wallace last December. Wallace is joined by Amanda Bone and Siobhan Lam to pick an overall winner out of the 10 finalists who have made it this far. Seven of those are winners from individual episodes, but for the first time, the judges were given a golden key each to award to a runner-up of their choice and send them through to the final. Among the finalists are Lorcan and Adrian, whose home in Co Kildare is inspired by traditional farm buildings; Tara, who has renovated a former gate lodge in Co Down and turned it into a cosy cottage; Marie and Jo, who renovated their neo-Georgian house in west Cork, blending classical style with Marie’s own artwork; and Laoise, who transformed her turret-style house in Galway into a timeless classic.

Super Garden

Thursday, RTÉ One, 7pm

Super Garden judges: Brian Burke, Kerrie Gardiner, Carol Marks and Monica Alvarez. Photograph: RTÉ

The return of Super Garden is a handy reminder to get your tickets booked for this year’s Bloom festival in the Phoenix Park, but it’s also a good way to see how a bog-standard patch of ground can be transformed into a lush, colourful haven for homeowners. Over the course of the next few weeks, five garden designers will take on a series of horticultural challenges, with their eye on the prize: a chance to showcase their garden design at Bloom over the June bank holiday weekend. Each contender will have just three weeks and a budget worth about €15,000 to create a garden that will catch the imagination of the judging panel and secure a plot at this year’s floral fiesta at the Phoenix Park. The judges are Brian Burke from Woodie’s, a previous winner of the contest, Bloom’s show gardens manager Kerrie Gardiner, Bord Bia’s horticulture manager Carol Marks and garden design lecturer Monica Alvarez. First up is Eoighan Mountaine-Barry, who grew up helping in his dad’s landscaping business, and went on to get his own degree in horticulture. Since gardening runs in the family, he’s called on his family – including his granny – to help him create his garden, which includes such elements as glass bricks and a centrepiece olive tree.

The Neighbourhood

Friday, Virgin Media One & UTV, 9pm

The Neighbourhood: Graham Norton hosts the new reality game show

Graham Norton is back on our screens on Friday nights, but wait – who are those ordinary-looking people on the big sofa, and why are they scowling at each other? This is not Norton’s usual BBC chatshow featuring A-list stars, but a new style of reality gameshow in which a diverse group of real-life families and households are pitted against each other in a very un-neighbourly battle for a grand prize of a quarter of a million quid. There’s no sunny villa, creepy castle or sweaty clearing in the jungle – this is set in an entire street, with the families in each house completing tasks and challenges, socialising with other households in the street, and stabbing their neighbours in the back so they can get their sweaty hands on the cash. Sounds like EastEnders meets The Traitors. Norton will oversee all the plotting, conspiring and colluding as the families try to outwit each other and boost their popularity so they don’t get voted off. “Like everyone, I’m always intrigued by what goes on behind closed doors,” says Norton. “Add to that some dastardly challenges and a life changing prize and I’m hooked.” Let’s see if the rest of the nation is hooked too.

Streaming

Unchosen

From Tuesday, April 21st, Netflix

Unchosen: Fra Fee as Sam and Asa Butterfield as Adam. Photograph: Justin Downing/Netflix

The up-and-coming Irish actor Fra Fee is among the stars of this psychological drama series created by Julie Gearey and directed by Jim Loach (son of Ken). The story revolves around a religious cult run by the charismatic Mr Phillips (Christopher Ecclestone) and his wife (Siobhan Finneran). Molly Windsor and Asa Butterfield play Rosie and Adam, a young married couple who are fully absorbed into the cult. The arrival of the enigmatic Sam (Fee) upends their lives and threatens to tear the entire religious edifice down. He turns out to be an escaped prisoner with a criminal past; as he worms his way into the cult, and wins the trust of the community, Rosie finds herself torn between the constraints of her marriage and the delicious danger of this mysterious interloper.

Criminal Record

From Wednesday, April 22nd, Apple TV

Criminal Record: Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo. Photograph: Apple TV

Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo return as rival cops in the second series of the acclaimed police drama set in the crime cauldron of London. Capaldi is Det Chief Insp Daniel Hegarty, a veteran cop with experience and wisdom to burn. Jumbo is Det Sgt June Lenker, a younger officer looking to establish herself as a force to be reckoned with. In season one they clashed over a cold-case murder investigation; in season two they must once again put aside their differences and work together following the killing of a young man at a political rally. Hegarty and Lenker soon uncover a far-right plot to carry out an atrocity in the centre of London.