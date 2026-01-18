TV guide: the best new shows to watch, starting tonight

Pick of the week

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Monday, Sky Atlantic & Now, 9pm

Admit it: you binged out so much Game of Thrones, the entire decade from the arrival of the troika to the onset of Covid is just a blur. That didn’t stop you from clearing your diary and extending lockdown for the 2022 prequel series House of the Dragon. The good news is there’s no need to leave the world of Westeros and go back to boring old reality just yet, with the arrival of another spin-off from the classic sex-and-swordplay epic based on the books by George RR Martin. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is described as an endearing tale about a naive young hedge knight and his eager squire, both out to prove themselves in a land where danger lurks at every castle, tavern and crossroads. Nothing about eviscerations, beheadings or royal rumpy-pumpy, alas, so don’t expect GoT levels of graphic violence and gratuitous nudity – this is more a “character piece”, says the author, who is also the executive producer of the show. There will be “no dragons, no huge battles, no white walkers” and the focus of each half-hour episode is on “duty and honour, on chivalry and all it means”. Oh, well. Still, should be enough of a Westeros fix to keep you going until the third series of House of the Dragon drops later this year. Peter Claffey stars as Ser Duncan the Tall, known as “Dunk”, with Dexter Sol Ansell as his squire Egg aka Aegon V Targaryen. The six-part series is set a century before events in Game of Thrones, when House Targaryen held the Iron Throne at King’s Landing, and Westeros was riven by conflict (when was it ever not?), and is based on Martin’s Dunk and Egg novellas. The cast includes Bertie Carvel as Baelor Targaryen, Sam Spruell as Maekar Targaryen, Daniel Ings as Ser Lyonel Baratheon, Tanzyn Crawford as Tanselle, and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor as Plummer.

Highlights

After the Flood

Sunday, UTV, 9pm

After the Flood: Sophie Rundle. Photograph: ITV

Just as the floodwaters have finally receded in the town of Waterside, detective Jo Marshall (Sophie Rundle) is faced with another murder case that threatens to engulf the entire community. After the Flood is a crime series with an environmental thread running through it, and series one saw Jo investigate a murder in the aftermath of a devastating flood. In the second series the town faces a double threat from fires on the moorland and the ever-present danger of more flooding, while Jo tries to tackle decades-old corruption within the police force. When a body is found in bizarre circumstances, Jo’s investigation pits her against some powerful people in the town, and she’s going to have to work under the radar if she wants to keep her head above water.

Room to Improve

Sunday, RTÉ One, 9.30pm

Room to Improve: Dermot Bannon. Photograph: Evan Doherty

Our news feeds are filled with dire warnings about the dangers of social media, and this week’s episode of Room to Improve illustrates the perils of scrolling through too many home improvement blogs and developing unrealistic expectations for your own renovation project. Newly-weds Sarah Clarke and Liam Callan are doing up their 1970s bungalow in Kells, Co Meath, and they have a firm idea of what they want because they’ve seen it on social media. Unfortunately, their budget won’t allow for half the things they want, and it’s up to Dermot Bannon and his team to rein in the couple’s ambitions and keep the project on track. Bannon knows exactly what he wants to do to blitz this bungalow, but can he convince Sarah and Liam to trust his vision? And can he get them to visualise a design concept without needing to see it on Instagram?

Four Kings

Sunday, Channel 4, 10pm

Think you can go four rounds with this hard-hitting boxing documentary series that lays bare the realities of playing this brutal sport at the highest level? Four Kings tells the story of four iconic black British boxers, Frank Bruno, Lennox Lewis, Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn, who rose to fame in the late 1980s and early 1990s. The four-part series looks at the struggles they faced in a sport that doesn’t pull its punches, and celebrates their achievements, but it also details the lasting physical and mental toll of pursuing success in the ring. You may flinch at some of the tales of dislocated retinas, smashed wisdom teeth and brain damage; after watching the series, the Guardian reviewer concluded that boxing should simply be banned. But whether you find boxing entertaining or barbaric, the interviews with this quartet of key figures in sport – and popular culture – will be eye-opening.

High Road Low Road

Tuesday, RTÉ One, 7pm

We’ve missed Daniel and Majella’s B&B Road Trip since it made its last trip round the guesthouses of Ireland in 2018. But there’s good news this week, as the beloved telly travel duo embark on a new adventure on Croatia’s Dalmatian coast – only this time one of them will be doing it on the cheap while the other will be enjoying five-star luxury. In this episode of HRLR, country ‘n’ Irish superstar Daniel O’Donnell and his better half head to the vibrant Croatian city of Zadar, and among the activities on the agenda are white-water rafting, tearing around on a speedboat, relaxing in a mudbath and learning the art of lacemaking. Can’t wait to see Daniel having to rough it for a change – or will it be Majella having to stick to a minuscule budget?

Neven’s English Food Tour

Wednesday, RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Neven's English Food Tour. Photograph: RTÉ

Chef Neven Maguire is on a culinary journey to the north of England, and this week he continues his exploration of Northumberland, beginning with a walk across the water to the holy island of Lindisfarne. The island is reached via a causeway that is completely submerged by the sea when the tide is in, and it’s where Irish monk and missionary St Aidan founded a monastery in the seventh century. Maguire also visits the slightly more accessible Tempus Hotel in the historic Charlton Hall Estate, where Orangery Restaurant head chef Cheryl Radwell cooks pan haggerty, a traditional Northumberland dish of potatoes, onions and cheese. Then he visits the Ad Gefrin distillery, where distiller Fran Jones is reviving the Northumbrian whisky-making craft which vanished two centuries ago, and goes hillwalking with chef and mountaineer Chris Reay, who takes clients on foodie hiking tours, carrying all his cooking equipment on his back to rustle up restaurant-quality food in the great outdoors.

Palestine Action: The Truth Behind the Ban: Dispatches

Thursday, Channel 4, 10pm

In July 2025, the British government officially declared Palestine Action a terrorist group, prompting huge protests on the streets, which have seen more than 2,000 people arrested, and several activists going on hunger strike, with grave concerns for their lives. Since the Hamas atrocities of October 7th, 2023, which claimed more than 1,200 lives, and Israel’s subsequent bombardment of Gaza, which has killed more than 70,000 people, Palestine Action has taken direct action to prevent the supply of arms to Israel, and this Dispatches documentary sees reporter Matt Shea investigate exactly what Palestine Action is all about and why the British government believed it necessary to proscribe the organisation.

Streaming

Steal

From Wednesday, January 21st, Prime Video

Steal: Archie Madekwe and Sophie Turner. Photograph: Ludovic Robert/Amazon Content Services LLC

Sophie Turner, from Game of Thrones, heads the cast of this high-stakes heist thriller, but we’re not in a bank or a Las Vegas casino vault. Turner plays Zara, who works in the office of a pension-fund investment company – not the sort of place that would keep bundles of cash in the stationery cupboard. But when an armed gang bursts into the office, it becomes clear that their target is the billions of pounds sitting in the pension accounts of the company’s customers. The gang force Zara and her colleague and best friend Luke (Archie Madekwe) to help them access the funds. DCI Rhys (Jacob Fortune-Lloyd) tries to uncover who’s behind the heist while battling his own gambling addiction.

The Beauty

From January 22nd, Disney+

The Beauty: Ashton Kutcher. Photograph: Eric Liebowitz/FX

Imagine you had unprotected casual sex, but instead of breaking out in a nasty rash, you are transformed into a vision of beauty and desirability. And anyone you have sex with subsequently is also turned into a total hottie. Sounds like a virus to die for – and of course that’s exactly what happens in this new series, a cocktail of sci-fi, horror and high fashion, what you might get if David Cronenberg directed The Devil Wears Prada. When drop-dead gorgeous supermodels start dying in gruesome circumstances, FBI agents Cooper Madsen (Evan Peters) and Jordan Bennett (Rebecca Hall) are sent out to Paris to find out what’s going on. Their investigations lead them to a mysterious tech billionaire known as The Corporation (Ashton Kutcher), inventor of a miracle drug, The Beauty, that does what it says on the tin – and a lot more besides. As the virus runs rampant through the catwalks and fashion houses, Madsen and Bennett will have to move even faster if they’re going to save the entire human race from leaving a beautiful corpse. The starry cast includes Antony Ramos, Jeremy Pope, Amelia Gray Hamlin, Bella Hadid, Isabella Rosselini, Meghan Trainor, Peter Gallagher and Vincent D’Onofrio.