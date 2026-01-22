CMAT receives Brit Awards nomination for best international artist

CMAT has received a nomination for this year’s Brit Awards in the best international artist category.
It comes after the Irish pop singer, who released her third album Euro-Country last year, was shortlisted for the Choice Music Prize Irish Album of the Year award earlier this week.
Reacting to the Brit Awards nomination on X, CMAT said: “I will need to think of another new and unique part of my body to flash on live television!!! So grateful to be nominated for this again, and I will be honoured to lose to yet another very deserving winner.”
The Dunboyne star is joined in the category by acts including Taylor Swift, Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter.
Olivia Dean and Lola Young are the most nominated acts for year’s Brit Awards with five each.
Elsewhere, Britpop band Pulp have scored their first nomination in 30 years, in the best group category.
The nominations were announced on Wednesday evening at a livestreamed event from Co-op Live in Manchester, where Sam Fender, the most recent recipient of the Mercury Prize, received four nominations.
Lily Allen, whose album West End Girl caused a stir when it was released last year, is nominated in three categories – for best album, artist of the year, and pop act.
Her first album in seven years, it is said to detail the alleged infidelity of her ex-husband, US actor David Harbour.
Singer-songwriter Dean is up for best pop act, artist of the year, best album for The Art of Loving, and best song for Man I Need.
Young, whose hit single Messy also earns her a nomination in the best song category, is also up for best pop act and artist of the year, as well as breakthrough act.
She said receiving five nominations feels like a dream, adding: “How is this even possible? I’ve had this dream a thousand times, so I’m slightly convinced that my alarm clock is about to wake me up.
“This means so much to me, I am so grateful for this moment.”
Fender is also nominated for artist of the year, alternative rock act, and best album for his release People Watching, as well as best song for Rein Me In, his collaboration with Dean.
The singer said he is “thankful” for his four nominations, and “forever grateful” for his fans.
In the best album category Dave is nominated for The Boy Who Played The Harp, alongside Wolf Alice for The Clearing, and the releases from Dean, Allen and Fender.
In song of the year, Ed Sheeran’s Azizam goes up against Lewis Capaldi with Survive, Raye with Where Is My Husband, and Newman with Family Matters.
It was revealed that the public will be able to cast their votes in the song of the year and international song of the year categories via WhatsApp.
According to the Brits, women and non-binary artists have seen the highest representation in its history, accounting for 69.2 per cent of nominees.
The awards, hosted by comedian and actor Jack Whitehall, will be broadcast live on February 28th on ITV and ITVX.
The full list of nominees are:
Artist of the year:
- Dave
- Fred Again
- Jade
- Lily Allen
- Little Simz
- Lola Young
- Olivia Dean
- Pink Pantheress
- Sam Fender
- Self Esteem
Group of the year:
- The Last Dinner Party
- Pulp
- Sleep Token
- Wet Leg
- Wolf Alice
Album of the year:
- Dave – The Boy Who Played The Harp
- Lily Allen – West End Girl
- Olivia Dean – The Art of Loving
- Sam Fender – People Watching
- Wolf Alice – The Clearing
Breakthrough artist of the year:
- Barry Can’t Swim
- EsDeeKid
- Jim Legxacy
- Lola Young
- Skye Newman
International artist:
- Bad Bunny
- Chappell Roan
- CMAT
- Doechii
- Lady Gaga
- Rosalia
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Sombr
- Taylor Swift
- Tyler The Creator
International group of the year:
- Geese
- HAIM
- HUNTR/X – EJAE/Audrey Nuna/REI AMI
- Tame Impala
- Turnstile
Song of the year:
- Calvin Harris and Clementine Douglas – Blessings
- Chrystal and Notion – The Days (Notion Remix)
- Cynthia Erivo featuring Ariana Grande – Defying Gravity
- Ed Sheeran – Azizam
- Fred Again, PlaqueBoyMax, and Skepta – Victory Lap
- Lewis Capaldi – Survive
- Lola Young – Messy
- Myles Smith – Nice To Meet You
- Olivia Dean – Man I Need
- Raye – Where Is My Husband
- Sam Fender and Olivia Dean – Rein Me In
- Skye Newman – Family Matters
International song of the year:
- Alex Warren – Ordinary
- Chappell Roan – Pink Pony Club
- Disco Lines and Tinashe – No Broke Boys
- Gigi Perez – Sailor Song
- Gracie Abrams – That’s So True
- HUNTR/X – EJAE/Audrey Nuna/REI AMI – Golden
- Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – die with a smile
- Ravyn Lenae – Love Me Not
- Rose and Bruno Mars – APT
- Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
- Sombr – Undressed
- Taylor Swift – The Fate Of Ophelia
Alternative and Rock act:
- Blood Orange
- Lola Young
- Sam Fender
- Wet Leg
- Wolf Alice
Pop act:
- Jade
- Lily Allen
- Lola Young
- Olivia Dean
- Raye
Hip hop, grime and rap act:
- Central Cee
- Dave
- Jim Legxacy
- Little Simz
- Loyle Carner
R&B act:
- Jim Legxacy
- Kwn
- Mabel
- Sasha Keable
- SAULT
Dance act:
- Calvin Harris and Clementine Douglas
- FKA Twigs
- Fred Again, PlaqueBoyMax, and Skepta
- Pink Pantheress
- Sammy Virji