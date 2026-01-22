CMAT receives Brit Awards nomination for best international artist

CMAT is joined in the category by acts including Taylor Swift, Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter. Photograph: Sarah Doyle

CMAT has received a nomination for this year’s Brit Awards in the best international artist category.

It comes after the Irish pop singer, who released her third album Euro-Country last year, was shortlisted for the Choice Music Prize Irish Album of the Year award earlier this week.

Reacting to the Brit Awards nomination on X, CMAT said: “I will need to think of another new and unique part of my body to flash on live television!!! So grateful to be nominated for this again, and I will be honoured to lose to yet another very deserving winner.”

The Dunboyne star is joined in the category by acts including Taylor Swift, Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter.

Olivia Dean and Lola Young are the most nominated acts for year’s Brit Awards with five each.

Elsewhere, Britpop band Pulp have scored their first nomination in 30 years, in the best group category.

The nominations were announced on Wednesday evening at a livestreamed event from Co-op Live in Manchester, where Sam Fender, the most recent recipient of the Mercury Prize, received four nominations.

Lily Allen, whose album West End Girl caused a stir when it was released last year, is nominated in three categories – for best album, artist of the year, and pop act.

Her first album in seven years, it is said to detail the alleged infidelity of her ex-husband, US actor David Harbour.

Singer-songwriter Dean is up for best pop act, artist of the year, best album for The Art of Loving, and best song for Man I Need.

Young, whose hit single Messy also earns her a nomination in the best song category, is also up for best pop act and artist of the year, as well as breakthrough act.

She said receiving five nominations feels like a dream, adding: “How is this even possible? I’ve had this dream a thousand times, so I’m slightly convinced that my alarm clock is about to wake me up.

“This means so much to me, I am so grateful for this moment.”

Fender is also nominated for artist of the year, alternative rock act, and best album for his release People Watching, as well as best song for Rein Me In, his collaboration with Dean.

The singer said he is “thankful” for his four nominations, and “forever grateful” for his fans.

In the best album category Dave is nominated for The Boy Who Played The Harp, alongside Wolf Alice for The Clearing, and the releases from Dean, Allen and Fender.

In song of the year, Ed Sheeran’s Azizam goes up against Lewis Capaldi with Survive, Raye with Where Is My Husband, and Newman with Family Matters.

It was revealed that the public will be able to cast their votes in the song of the year and international song of the year categories via WhatsApp.

According to the Brits, women and non-binary artists have seen the highest representation in its history, accounting for 69.2 per cent of nominees.

The awards, hosted by comedian and actor Jack Whitehall, will be broadcast live on February 28th on ITV and ITVX.

The full list of nominees are:

Artist of the year:

Dave

Fred Again

Jade

Lily Allen

Little Simz

Lola Young

Olivia Dean

Pink Pantheress

Sam Fender

Self Esteem

Group of the year:

The Last Dinner Party

Pulp

Sleep Token

Wet Leg

Wolf Alice

Album of the year:

Dave – The Boy Who Played The Harp

Lily Allen – West End Girl

Olivia Dean – The Art of Loving

Sam Fender – People Watching

Wolf Alice – The Clearing

Breakthrough artist of the year:

Barry Can’t Swim

EsDeeKid

Jim Legxacy

Lola Young

Skye Newman

International artist:

Bad Bunny

Chappell Roan

CMAT

Doechii

Lady Gaga

Rosalia

Sabrina Carpenter

Sombr

Taylor Swift

Tyler The Creator

International group of the year:

Geese

HAIM

HUNTR/X – EJAE/Audrey Nuna/REI AMI

Tame Impala

Turnstile

Song of the year:

Calvin Harris and Clementine Douglas – Blessings

Chrystal and Notion – The Days (Notion Remix)

Cynthia Erivo featuring Ariana Grande – Defying Gravity

Ed Sheeran – Azizam

Fred Again, PlaqueBoyMax, and Skepta – Victory Lap

Lewis Capaldi – Survive

Lola Young – Messy

Myles Smith – Nice To Meet You

Olivia Dean – Man I Need

Raye – Where Is My Husband

Sam Fender and Olivia Dean – Rein Me In

Skye Newman – Family Matters

International song of the year:

Alex Warren – Ordinary

Chappell Roan – Pink Pony Club

Disco Lines and Tinashe – No Broke Boys

Gigi Perez – Sailor Song

Gracie Abrams – That’s So True

HUNTR/X – EJAE/Audrey Nuna/REI AMI – Golden

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – die with a smile

Ravyn Lenae – Love Me Not

Rose and Bruno Mars – APT

Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild

Sombr – Undressed

Taylor Swift – The Fate Of Ophelia

Alternative and Rock act:

Blood Orange

Lola Young

Sam Fender

Wet Leg

Wolf Alice

Pop act:

Jade

Lily Allen

Lola Young

Olivia Dean

Raye

Hip hop, grime and rap act:

Central Cee

Dave

Jim Legxacy

Little Simz

Loyle Carner

R&B act:

Jim Legxacy

Kwn

Mabel

Sasha Keable

SAULT

Dance act: