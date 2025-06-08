Beyond the Pale festival to go ahead, organisers say after late doubts

Beyond The Pale is scheduled for June13th to 15th at Glendalough Estate, Co Wicklow. Photograph: Glen Bollard

Beyond the Pale festival, which is due to take place in Co Wicklow next weekend, is going ahead, organisers have said after doubts arose on Saturday about its fate.

In a statement on Saturday night, the organisers said: “it’s unbelievably tough out there for independent festivals, venues, promoters, artists ... we all know that. Today we very nearly stumbled, ngl [not going to lie]. But the festival gods smiled upon us, and the fate of Beyond the Pale is secure for 2025, and for many years to come.

“Thanks for bearing with us today, thanks for all the messages and gestures of support ... and see you at Glendalough next week.”

A report from The Currency on Saturday said a decision had been made to cancel the festival and the company Cupola Events Ltd run by Declan Forde would be liquidated “effective immediately”.

However, a spokeswoman for the festival said on Saturday afternoon that the festival was not cancelled. This was followed up by the statement on Saturday night confirming that there had been some financial difficulties but stating the event would go ahead.

The music festival, scheduled for June 13th to 15th at Glendalough Estate, features a line-up including Jon Hopkins, Róisín Murphy, TV On The Radio, Broken Social Scene, Marc Rebillet and Boney M.