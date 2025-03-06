Glastonbury 2025: Olivia Rodrigo, Neil Young and The 1975 to headline

This year’s Glastonbury set will feature two first-time headliners in the British pop-rock group The 1975 and the US pop-punk songwriter Olivia Rodrigo.

The band, led by Matty Healy, will top the Friday night billing on the Pyramid stage. Rodrigo will perform on Sunday. In 2022, the Drivers License singer performed on the Other stage, a set that boasted a guest spot from Lily Allen and an excoriation of the US supreme court following the overturning of Roe v Wade a day earlier.

In between, on Saturday, comes a previously – accidentally – announced headline set from Neil Young and his band the Chrome Hearts. On January 1st, Young declared, out of the blue, that he was withdrawing from this year’s festival owing to his perception that it was under broadcast partner the BBC’s “corporate control”. Two days later, he said he had received “an error in information” and that the festival was “back on our itinerary”. He previously headlined in 2009.

The soul-pop star Raye will play on the Pyramid stage before Young. The 27-year-old Londoner is already something of a national treasure after walking away from her major label to find critical and commercial success with her debut album, My 21st Century Blues.

The festival previously revealed that Rod Stewart would take this year’s “legends” slot. Stewart, who turned 80 in January, said he was “more than able to pleasure and titillate” at his age.

The Other stage headliners have also been revealed. After turning the world lime green with her culture-dominating album Brat last summer – and rivalling Dua Lipa’s headline extravaganza with merely a DJ set at Glastonbury 2024 – Charli xcx will headline the festival’s second stage on Saturday. The London rapper Loyle Carner headlines it on Friday, and The Prodigy will close the stage on Sunday – the dance group’s first Glastonbury performance since the death of their frontman, Keith Flint, in 2019, just before that year’s festival.

A raft of talents old and new are among this year’s first-time performers. At the breakout end of the scale, there is the Stick Season troubadour Noah Kahan, the That’s So True songwriter Gracie Abrams, the Messy singer Lola Young, the euphoric Brits-minted star Myles Smith, the cheeky American-Ghanaian rapper Amaarae and the A Bar Song (Tipsy) star and Beyoncé collaborator Shaboozey.

There are more surprising debuts from Alanis Morissette, Busta Rhymes, Brandi Carlile – who will be fresh off the back of a duets album with Elton John – the US girl group En Vogue, Anohni and the Johnsons, the cult British funk act Cymande, the hard-touring Osees and everyone’s friend electric, Gary Numan.

Worthy Farm stalwarts scheduled to perform include Ezra Collective, riding high off winning best group at this year’s Brit awards, the Australian punk tykes Amyl and the Sniffers, Jorja Smith, Creedence Clearwater Revival’s John Fogerty and the roots reggae stars Burning Spear and Black Uhuru.

Friday also sees the return of the Isle of Wight indie duo Wet Leg, presumed to be back this year with their second album. The Irish pop star CMAT is another returning talent, along with the Bath dance iconoclast PinkPantheress and Sheffield’s Self Esteem, who returns with her new album, A Complicated Woman, in April.

After winning best rap album for her mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal at this year’s Grammy awards, which also featured a performance hinting at the magic she will bring to Worthy Farm, the Florida rapper Doechii will headline the West Holts stage on Saturday.

That day also sees the Glastonbury debut of Jade, formerly of the UK girl group Little Mix. She joins a well-rounded day that features the London rock duo Nova Twins and the capital-born rapper Pa Salieu, the returning Scissor Sisters and New York indie stalwarts TV On The Radio, who have received rave reviews for the 20th anniversary tour of their 2004 album Desperate Youth, Blood Thirsty Babes.

On Sunday, the British indie quartet Wolf Alice mark their return, four years after their critically acclaimed third album, Blue Weekend. The Libertines – now a venerable indie institution far from their chaotic 00s heyday – lead an indie-heavy line-up that also features the resurgent Maccabees. From varying sides of the US rock firmament, St Vincent will perform songs from her 2024 album All Born Screaming, and the presence of Baltimore hardcore band Turnstile indicates that they may finally release the much clamoured-over follow-up to 2021’s Glow On.

More acts are yet to be announced in the coming months, with performances rumoured from Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter and – take it with a pinch of salt – Rihanna, which seems incredibly unlikely given that the three Pyramid headliners have already been revealed.

This year’s festival takes place from June 25th to 29th. It will take a fallow year in 2026 to allow the farm land to rest; the last intentional one was in 2018. The festival did not take place in 2020 or 2021 owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Glastonbury 2025 line-up in full

Friday

The 1975; Loyle Carner; Biffy Clyro; Alanis Morissette; Busta Rhymes; Maribou State; Gracie Abrams; Four Tet; Wet Leg; Anohni and the Johnsons; BADBADNOTGOOD; Blossoms; Burning Spear; CMAT; Denzel Curry; En Vogue; English Teacher; Fatboy Slim; Floating Points; Franz Ferdinand; Glass Beams; Inhaler; Osees; PinkPantheress; Self Esteem; Myles Smith; Supergrass; Vieux Farka Touré; Faye Webster; Wunderhorse; Lola Young

Saturday

Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts; Charli xcx; Raye; Doechii; Deftones; Ezra Collective; John Fogerty; Amyl and the Sniffers; Amaarae; Beabadobee; Bob Vylan; Caribou; Brandi Carlile; Father John Misty; Beth Gibbons; Lucy Dacus; Yussef Dayes; Greentea Peng; Jade; Japanese Breakfast; Kaiser Chiefs; Kneecap; Leftfield; Nick Lowe; Nova Twins; Gary Numan; Tom Odell; Pa Salieu; Scissor Sisters; The Script; TV On The Radio; Weezer

Sunday

Olivia Rodrigo; Rod Stewart; The Prodigy; Noah Kahan; Nile Rodgers and Chic; Wolf Alice; Jorja Smith; Overmono; The Libertines; AJ Tracey; Black Uhuru; The Brian Jonestown Massacre; Celeste; Joy Crookes; Cymande; Future Islands; Girl in Red; Goat; The Maccabees; Parcels; Pawsa; Katy J Pearson; Royel Otis; The Selecter; Shaboozey; Snow Patrol; Sprints; St Vincent; Kae Tempest; Turnstile

