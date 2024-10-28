Oasis promoters to begin cancelling tickets that have ‘broken’ rules

The promoters of Oasis’s reunion concerts have announced they will begin cancelling tickets that have “broken the terms and conditions” in the coming weeks.

The Oasis Live ’25 promoters said the “examination of ticket sales is ongoing” and the results will be “passed to relevant law enforcement”.

They said cancelled tickets will be made available again on Ticketmaster, and warned fans not to purchase tickets from “unauthorised websites” as they may be “fraudulent”.

It comes after the band announced they would return in 2025 for the first time since breaking up following a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in France, to play concerts in Manchester, Cardiff, London, Edinburgh and Dublin.

A spokesperson for the promoters said: “Following on from commitments made by the band in the run-up to the Oasis Live ’25 on sale, the tour’s promoters have advised that ticket agents Ticketmaster and See Tickets will start the process of cancelling tickets that are believed to have broken the terms and conditions put in place for the tour in the coming weeks.

“These terms and conditions were successfully put in place to take action against secondary ticketing companies reselling tickets for huge profit, as a result only 4 per cent of tickets have ended up on resale sites.

“By comparison, some major tours can see up to 20 per cent of tickets appearing via the major unauthorised secondary platforms.

“The examination of ticket sales is ongoing and the results will be passed to relevant law enforcement once complete where appropriate.

“Cancelled tickets will be made available again at face value in due course from the official agency Ticketmaster. More details on this will be shared soon.”

It comes after the band announced that Liverpool-formed Britpop group Cast would be the second opening act for Oasis at all 19 dates on the UK and Ireland leg of the tour.

Cast frontman John Power, who began his career in The La’s, said of the tour: “I’m blown away at the reunion. Oasis are the voice of a generation and the songs that they wrote and sung were and still are the soundtrack to many people’s dreams. They are the people’s band,” he said.

“We were all part of that and we will all be part of this. I’m especially looking forward to revisiting my family’s Irish roots when the tour hits Dublin. Let the opening chords shimmer and shine next July.”

Former Verve singer Richard Ashcroft has already been announced as a supporting act for the tour. – PA