Oasis support acts for Ireland and Britain revealed – report

Oasis will reportedly be supported by Richard Ashcroft, former frontman of The Verve, and indie rock band Cast for their shows in Ireland and Britain next year.

The two acts have been booked to open for Oasis for all of their scheduled dates in Ireland and Britain next year, according to the Independent in London. Cage the Elephant has been announced as the support act for the US leg of the reunion tour.

Ashcroft is a long-time friend of both Liam and Noel Gallagher, who supported The Verve as early as 1993. Cast also recently opened for Liam on his Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary tour.

Oasis are set to perform two Irish shows in Croke Park on August 16th and 17th next year.

Last month, Liam teased the news to his followers on X/Twitter, responding to a fan on the platform asking whether Ashcroft would be supporting the band’s 2025 shows: “That would be BIBLICAL.”

Then earlier this month, the singer confirmed that it would be either Ashcroft or Manic Street Preachers supporting Oasis in 2025. “All we need now is to be CAST away on our jolly travels,” he said.

An official announcement is expected next week.