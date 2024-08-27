Oasis set for two gigs at Croke Park as band reunites for Irish and UK tour

Oasis band members Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher have not performed together in over 15 years. Photograph: Zak Hussein/PA

Oasis will reunite next summer with concert dates announced for Dublin. Liam and Noel Gallagher will perform at Croke Park on August 16th and 17th, 2025.

The Mancunian brothers will also play Cardiff, Manchester, London and Edinburgh. Tickets go on sale this Saturday, August 31st at 8am.

It will be the first time Liam Gallagher and his brother Noel have performed together in over 15 years.

“This is it, this is happening”

Tickets on sale this Saturday 31st August (🇮🇪8AM IST / 🇬🇧9AM BST)

Dates:

Cardiff Principality Stadium - 4th/5th July

Manchester Heaton Park - 11th/12th/19th/20th July

London Wembley Stadium - 25th/26th July & 2nd/3rd August

Edinburgh Scottish Gas… pic.twitter.com/5hRQ3sJihb — Oasis (@oasis) August 27, 2024

The Dublin gigs will be the last on the tour, which begins in Cardiff on July 4th. The band will travel to Manchester, London Wembley Stadium and Edinburgh before making the trip to Ireland.

READ MORE

In a post on social media on Tuesday morning, Oasis posted a video along with the dates and caption: “This is it, this is happening.”

The announcement comes after increasing speculation over recent days that the brothers would reunite.

The band broke up in 2009, reportedly following a fight backstage at a concert in Paris, before venturing into their solo careers.

The dates announced include Cardiff Principality Stadium on July 4th & 5th; Manchester Heaton Park on July 11th,12th,19th & 20th; London Wembley Stadium on July 25th, 26th and August 2nd & 3rd; Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium on August 8th & 9th.

More to follow...