Sinéad O’Connor: Tributes pour in for acclaimed Dublin singer who died aged 56

Sinéad O’Connor died at the age of 56, her family announced on Wednesday evening. In a statement, the singer’s family said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.” President Michael D Higgins led tributes, saying Ireland had lost “one of our greatest and most gifted composers, songwriters and performers of recent decades, one who had a unique talent and extraordinary connection with her audience, all of whom held such love and warmth for her ... May her spirit find the peace she sought in so many different ways.” Read the full report here.

Newsbrands, the representative body for national newspapers, shared images of the front pages of Ireland’s newspapers the morning after O’Connor’s death.

Fans shared their memories of O’Connor over the years, including a time in 2017 when the singer donated some of her clothes to the Transgender Equality Network Ireland (TENI).

Every Irish queer, woman and outcast is surely feeling Sinéad’s passing tonight.



Back in 2017 when I worked for TENI we got a call from her management asking could she donate her closet to us to as she was downsizing and wanted the clothes to go to trans folk in need.



An icon.

so many people will have their stories of Sinéad but I will never forget how she reached out to me after I was experiencing awful racism on this platform. i will never forget such a simple act of kindness. she was a kind soul.

Another fan of O’Connor shared a story about the singer’s “shy and lovely” nature as she signed a guitar she sold from her I’m Not Bossy, I’m The Boss album.

RIP Sinead. I never told this story publicly but I met her in 2020 when we went over to her house & bought a guitar from her. She was very shy & lovely. She asked if we want her to sign the guitar. Of course we did. It's the guitar from her I'm not bossy, I'm the boss album cover

The Late Late Show band director Jim Sheridan shared a clip of O’Connor singing Bob Dylan’s The Times They Are A-Changin’ in 2010, saying: “It was off the back of the Ryan and Murphy reports and she felt like the country was finally getting to hear the truth of the years of silence and collusion by the Church in the abuse of children. It was unplanned, unrehearsed and from the heart. That was Sinead all over.”

5 mins before going LIVE on the Late Late Show Sinead called me into her dressing room and said she wanted to sing ‘The Times They are Changing’ ..

She spoke about Clerical abuse and then with NO REHEARSAL OR SOUND CHECK just got up and sang her heart out

On Thursday morning, Irish singer Mary Byrne also spoke of her sadness at the death of O’Connor. The two had met on a number of occasions, when they drank coffee and chatted about mental health and the music industry, Ms Byrne told Newstalk Breakfast.

“She was very controversial because, you know what? She was a lady. She was fabulous. She was hot. But by God, of course, she sang ... I loved her to bits. And I am very, very saddened to see another bright star gone out of the sky again,” Byrne said.

“She’s definitely ahead of her time. And she had no problems in saying what she felt. She was angry. She was angry at the system. She was angry at the way things are going in the world. So she just stood and she stood for what she believed in.”

Sinéad O’Connor “challenged” and helped to change Ireland, according to women’s and HIV groups in the country. The singer had a long history of activism, championing causes and sharing often controversial views – most notably when she ripped up a picture of Pope John Paul II on US TV show Saturday Night Live in 1992 in protest at the Catholic Church child-abuse scandal.

Women’s Aid Ireland, which works to prevent and help the victims of domestic abuse, said she had a “fearless voice and courageous light”.

The organisation tweeted: “You truly challenged an Ireland, and a world, that stifled women, children and anyone who didn’t conform.

“Your power, your anger, your pain and fragility gave strength to many survivors to speak out.”

HIV Ireland described O’Connor as a “proud ally of people living with HIV and impacted by AIDS”.

Paying tribute on Twitter, the charity said: “A profoundly talented artist and a trailblazer in every sense. We remember her talent, her courage and her honesty. RIP.”

The charity’s MPOWER programme manager, Adam Shanley, who represents HIV Ireland on the National MSM Health Committee, tweeted a picture of the singer wearing a T-shirt supporting the organisation’s precursor, the Dublin Aids Alliance, on The Late Late Show in 1990.

He said she “showed huge support for people living with HIV” in what was “a very different Ireland then and now – more so with losing her”.

His thoughts were echoed by writer and Aids survivor Jason Reid. He tweeted: “Sinead O’Connor cared. In Ireland, Sinead publicly supported people with HIV/AIDS when many denigrated us.”

O’Connor had converted to Islam in 2018 and changed her name, off stage, to Shuhada Sadaqa. The voluntary organisation Muslim Sisters of Eire, which provides support for homeless people, said: “It’s with great sadness we just heard about the passing of our dear Sister Sinead. We send our deepest condolences to all her family and pray for strength in the very difficult time.”