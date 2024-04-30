Israel-Hamas war: Israel will enter Rafah with or without ceasefire, says Netanyahu

Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu has said Israel will enter the city of Rafah in southern Gaza to eliminate Hamas with or without a ceasefire and hostage-release deal.

He added the notion of ending the war before Israel has reached its objectives is not an option.

Mr Netanyahu is expected to meet far-right interior security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir later today. Mr Ben-Gvir is thought to be against a deal and in favour of Israel’s military launching an assault on Rafah instead.

Mr Netanyahu has vowed to achieve “total victory” in the war and has faced pressure from his nationalist governing partners to launch an offensive in Rafah, which Israel says is Hamas’s last major stronghold.

Hamas officials have left Cairo after talks with Egyptian officials on a new ceasefire proposal in Gaza, according to Egypt’s state-owned Al-Qahera News satellite channel.

The channel, which has close ties with Egyptian security agencies, said a Hamas delegation will return to Cairo with a written response to the ceasefire proposal, without saying when.

While details of the proposed deal have not been made public in full, it is thought the outline involves Hamas initially returning between 30 and 40 vulnerable hostages including women, children and those aged over 50, and Israel releasing scores of Palestinian detainees, accompanied by a pause in fighting for 40 days.

US president Joe Biden has urged the leaders of Egypt and Qatar to “exert all efforts” towards securing the release of hostages held by Hamas as part of negotiations for a Gaza ceasefire, the White House said.

Mr Biden made the request in phone calls to the leaders saying that the release of hostages is “now the only obstacle to an immediate ceasefire and relief for the people of Gaza,” the White House said.

Returning to Qatar after the latest talks in Cairo, the Hamas delegation said it would “discuss the ideas and the proposal ... we are keen to respond as quickly as possible,” a Hamas source told Agence France-Presse.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken has left Saudi Arabia and is next headed to Jordan, where he will meet King Abdullah II and foreign minister Ayman Safadi as well as the UN humanitarian aid and reconstruction coordinator for Gaza, Sigrid Kaag. Mr Blinken will head to Israel later in the day.

More than 34,535 Palestinians have been killed and 77,704 have been wounded during the Israeli military offensive in Gaza since October 7th, the Hamas-led Gaza health ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. – Guardian