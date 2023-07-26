Sinéad O’Connor 1966-2023: A life in pictures

Acclaimed Dublin singer Sinéad O’Connor, whose death was announced on Tuesday, released 10 studio albums, while her song Nothing Compares 2 U was named the number one world single in 1990 by the Billboard Music Awards. Throughout her music career, she cut a striking figure.

Sinéad O’Connor performs at Paradiso, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, in March 1988. Photograph: Paul Bergen/Redferns

Performing at the Glastonbury festival in 1990. Photograph: Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images

Sinéad O’Connor and Chrissie Hynde of the Pretenders in London for the fourth United Nations Global Conference on Women. Photograph: Fiona Hanson/PA Wire

Sinéad O’Connor with Kurt Cobain of Nirvana along with his wife Courtney Love and daughter Frances Bean Cobain at 10th Annual MTV Video Music Awards in 1994. Photograph: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Sinéad O’Connor appeared numerous times on The Late Late Show, including Gay Byrne's final show in May 1999. Photograph: David Conachy/Independent News and Media/Getty Images

Sinéad O’Connor and Gay Byrne during his final Late Late Show in 1999. Photograph: David Conachy/Independent News and Media/Getty Images

Sinéad O’Connor rips up a picture of Pope John Paul II on US TV show Saturday Night Live in October 1992. Photograph: Yvonne Hemsey/Getty Images

Sinéad O’Connor rips up a picture of Pope John Paul II on US TV show Saturday Night Live in October 1992. Photograph: AP Photo/NBC-TV

Performing at the Pinkpop festival in Landgraaf, the Netherlands, in June 1995. Photograph: Paul Bergen/Redferns

At the Glastonbury festival in 1992. Photograph: Nick Wall/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

Sinéad O’Connor and her brother Joe at the launch of his book, Ghost Light, at the Abbey Theatre, Dublin, in March 2011. Photograph: James Horan/Collins

Performing at the opening of the Dublin Convention Centre in September 2010. Photograph: James Horan/Collins

Performing at the Oxegen Music festival at Punchestown racecourse, Co Kildare, in 2007. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Sinead O'Connor recieves the Classic Irish Album award for I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got at the RTÉ Choice Music Prize at Vicar Street in March 2023. Photogaph Kieran Frost/Redferns

Sinéad O’Connor performing in the Netherlands in 1989. Photograph: Michel Linssen/Redferns)

Sinéad O’Connor at her home in Wicklow, in May 2021, marking the upcoming publication of her memoir Rememberings. Photograph: Ellius Grace/The New York Times