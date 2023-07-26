Sinéad O’Connor, acclaimed Dublin singer, dies aged 56

Sinead O'Connor on stage at the Olympic Ballroom in 1988. Photograph: Independent Newspapers Ireland/NLI Collection

Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor has died at the age of 56, her family has announced.

In a statement, the singer’s family said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

The acclaimed Dublin performer released 10 studio albums, while her song Nothing Compares 2 U was named the number one world single in 1990 by the Billboard Music Awards.

Ms O’Connor was presented with the inaugural award for Classic Irish Album at the RTÉ Choice Music Awards earlier this year.

Sinéad O'Connor receives the Classic Irish Album award for I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got at the RTÉ Choice Music Prize at Vicar Street on March 9th. Photograph: Kieran Frost/Redferns

The singer received a standing ovation as she dedicated the award, for I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got, to “each and every member of Ireland’s refugee community”.

“You’re very welcome in Ireland. I love you very much and I wish you happiness,” she said.

Ms O’Connor is survived by her three children. Her son, Shane, died last year aged 17.

Ms O’Connor converted to Islam in 2018 and changed her name to Shuhada Sadaqat, though continued to perform under the name Sinead O’Connor. In 2021, Ms O’Connor released a memoir Rememberings, while last year a film on her life was directed by Kathryn Ferguson.

In 1992, Ms O’Connor tore up a photograph of Pope John Paul II on Saturday Night Live.

Irish artist Jim Fitzpatrick is among those who have offered his condolences on social media.

“The amazing Sinéad O’Connor has passed away and I’m so sad for her and all her loved ones,” he said.

“I was so damn lucky to have spent time with her and to have worked with such an extraordinary talented woman.

“Ar Dheis Dé go rabid a anam dilis.”

Colm O’Gorman, executive director of Amnesty International Ireland, said: “It is hard to think of an artist who has had the social and cultural impact of Sinead. What a loss. Heartfelt condolences to her children, her family and all who loved her.”