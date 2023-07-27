Sinéad O’Connor: Share your memories of one of Ireland’s ‘most gifted’ artists

Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor has died at the age of 56.

In a statement, her family said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

President Michael D Higgins has led tributes to her, saying Ireland has lost “one of our greatest and most gifted composers, songwriters and performers of recent decades”. He said she had a unique talent and extraordinary connection with her audience, “all of whom held such love and warmth for her”.

We would like to hear your memories of Ms O’Connor, what her music meant to you, your experience at her gigs or the importance of her strength and defiance when she spoke out about things many people did not want to hear said. Share your thoughts using the form below.

READ MORE

Please limit your submissions to 400 words or less. If you would prefer to remain anonymous, please indicate this in your submission – we will keep your name and contact details confidential. It is important to include a phone number to help us quickly verify your contribution.

We will curate a selection of submissions for an article but please note we may not publish every submission we receive. Thank you