Sinéad O’Connor: Police in UK confirm singer died in London

Sinéad O’Connor has died at the age of 56, her family announced on Wednesday evening. In a statement, the singer’s family said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.” Police in London confirmed she was found dead in a property in the ciy. President Michael D Higgins led tributes, saying Ireland had lost “one of our greatest and most gifted composers, songwriters and performers of recent decades, one who had a unique talent and extraordinary connection with her audience, all of whom held such love and warmth for her ... May her spirit find the peace she sought in so many different ways.” Read the full report here.

Actor Glenn Close paid tribute to the singer after O’Connor recorded a song for the film Albert Nobbs, in which Close played the lead.

“When we did Albert Nobbs, the composer and I wrote a song called Lay Your Head Down, and our greatest wish was that Sinead would record it ... and low and behold she said she would record it for us. We had no money, with her great generosity of heart she did it.

“I can’t imagine anyone singing it better. But also it speaks to what I’m feeling for her, hoping and praying that she has found peace,” Close said.

Jim Kerr, lead singer of the rock band Simple Minds, paid tribute to O’Connor, recalling first meeting her in the late 80s, “not so long after she had become a mother”.

“Living in London at the time, she had become friendly with friends of ours, resultantly they all visited together when we were having a kids party one sunny afternoon. Already an admirer by then, like the rest of the world I had fallen for the brilliance of her debut records,” he said.

“The thing I now recall mostly on meeting her that day, was the beauty of her soft spoken accent and the effect when she broke into what I can only describe as her 1,000 watt smile. Much later, Charlie Burchill and I were fortunate enough to witness that same smile many times over within the walls of our dressing room, when Simple Minds toured with Sinéad,” Kerr added.

From the Archive - Nothing Compares: Sinead O'Connor’s Rememberings Listen | 107:17 In this 2021 Women's Podcast, Sinéad O'Connor invited The Irish Times into her home to talk about her extraordinary memoir Rememberings. Over coffee and cigarettes she talked Róisín Ingle through her traumatic childhood, her singular musical career and the liberation she found in tearing up that photo of the pope.

Some stories of O’Connor’s anonymous acts of kindness have also begun to pour in from fans on social media.

Last year a woman named Magda contacted me wanting to donate a lot of unused make-up to the trans community. We chatted for 2 days working out logistics of me collecting. When she sent her address, it was only then after 2 days I realised that I'd been chatting to Sinead O'Connor — Noah Halpin (@Noah_Halpin) July 27, 2023

RTÉ journalist Philip Boucher-Hayes, who went to school with O’Connor between 1984 and 1985, said: “There was not one single person there who was not absolutely convinced, it almost didn’t need to be said, that this woman was going to be an international superstar.”

O’Connor was “so powerful, such an amazing performer” and was “always going to do something that amazing”, he said.

Singer Morgan McIntyre said O’Connor had “the most conviction of anyone I know”.

“I think she’s just one in a million ... She did not want fame. She wanted to make music, and she wanted to make a space where people could feel, and she could feel, and communicate hurt and love, and all the things that songs can do for people. That was her goal. I think she used her fame to speak on behalf of those who are oppressed.”

A statement from the Met Police in London said police were called at 11.18am on Wednesday, July 26th, to reports of an unresponsive woman at a residential address in the SE24 area, Herne Hill, in south London.

“Officers attended. A 56-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin have been notified,” the statement said.

The death is not being treated as suspicious. A file will be prepared for the coroner, police said.

On July 12th, O’Connor posted on her official Facebook page that she had moved back to London, was finishing an album and planned to release it early next year. The circumstances of her death remain unclear.

Author Sinead Gleeson has spoken of Sinead O’Connor’s bravery at speaking out about issues which others ignored.

“Only Sinead had the courage and the vehemence to speak up, to use her platform, to use her music to address lots of the terrible things that happened in this country and her history, often at a great price, often to much ridicule and derision. But that never stopped her,” Gleeson said.

“It was always like that and continued to be that until the last couple of years, she was always very forthright. She was always very vociferous in the things that were important to her, whether that was talking about contraception or abortion or refugees or race,” Ms Gleeson told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

Musician Philip King, from the band Scullion, said the music community of Ireland is “bereft” at the news of O’Connor’s death.

“I think Ireland as a nation is depressed and deeply saddened from the news being released yesterday. There has been an outpouring of both grief and affection and love for Sinéad O’Connor, one of the world’s greatest ever singers, one of the world’s greatest ever artists,” he said.

O’Connor was a person “who would open the doors or tear down what was necessary to be torn down,” King said, adding: “she didn’t sing the song, the song sang her, like nobody else I have ever, ever seen”.

The singer’s death made the front pages in newspapers around the world, including the Guardian UK and the Spanish daily newspaper El País.

🗞️#Portada | El PP entierra en solo 24 horas su oferta de pacto al PSOE; Los resistentes de la zona gris de la guerra; Sinéad O’Connor, adiós a una artista incomparable, en EL PAÍS este jueves 27 de julio



🔗https://t.co/MbfYJtXL6B pic.twitter.com/4vgPFrQi83 — EL PAÍS (@el_pais) July 26, 2023

Guardian front page, Thursday 27 July 2023: PM 'damaging UK plc' in row over exit of NatWest chief pic.twitter.com/OmJoA05Fyz — The Guardian (@guardian) July 26, 2023

Dublin singer Imelda May shared a tribute to O’Connor on Twitter this morning, describing O’Connor as: “my dear friend, my mate, my sister”.

The legend Sinead O’Connor is gone.

My dear friend, my mate, my sister

Can’t find the words yet

Tá mo chroí briste.#SineadOConnor pic.twitter.com/9Oy8oPBrK5 — Imelda May (@ImeldaOfficial) July 27, 2023

Hothouse Flowers musician and radio presenter Fiachna Ó Braonáin also paid tribute to Sinead O’Connor for her “incredible fearlessness”.

“She had an incredible intelligence as well. She was incredibly well-rounded and not afraid to speak her mind, as we all know. She was also gentle and shy and very funny,” he told Newstalk Breakfast.

“Her legacy is that she was right. She was right all those years ago. She was right as she saw and spoke about stuff that was going on that nobody else was talking about. And she highlighted them fearlessly and with a passion and the music as well.

“She paved the way so many ways for so many of our incredible female artists.”

Share your story: We would like to hear your memories of O’Connor, what did her music and defiance mean to you?

The Irish Times has opened a form for readers to share their memories of O’Connor, what her music meant to you, your experience at her gigs or the importance of her defiance when she spoke out about things many people did not want to hear said.

Newsbrands, the representative body for national newspapers, shared images of the front pages of Ireland’s newspapers the morning after O’Connor’s death.

Fans shared their memories of O’Connor over the years, including a time in 2017 when the singer donated some of her clothes to the Transgender Equality Network Ireland (TENI).

Every Irish queer, woman and outcast is surely feeling Sinéad’s passing tonight.



Back in 2017 when I worked for TENI we got a call from her management asking could she donate her closet to us to as she was downsizing and wanted the clothes to go to trans folk in need.



An icon. pic.twitter.com/5jYZmlGLkI — Toryn Caitriona Glavin (@torynglavin) July 26, 2023

so many people will have their stories of Sinéad but I will never forget how she reached out to me after I was experiencing awful racism on this platform. i will never forget such a simple act of kindness. she was a kind soul. https://t.co/UchjW9OKgb — Úna-Minh (is my first name not Úna) Chaomhánach (@unaminhkavanagh) July 26, 2023

Another fan of O’Connor shared a story about the singer’s “shy and lovely” nature as she signed a guitar she sold from her I’m Not Bossy, I’m The Boss album.

RIP Sinead. I never told this story publicly but I met her in 2020 when we went over to her house & bought a guitar from her. She was very shy & lovely. She asked if we want her to sign the guitar. Of course we did. It’s the guitar from her I’m not bossy, I’m the boss album cover pic.twitter.com/IihJAgMVXi — Andreeeeeeeeaaaaaa! (@brandalisms) July 26, 2023

The Late Late Show band director Jim Sheridan shared a clip of O’Connor singing Bob Dylan’s The Times They Are A-Changin’ in 2010, saying: “It was off the back of the Ryan and Murphy reports and she felt like the country was finally getting to hear the truth of the years of silence and collusion by the Church in the abuse of children. It was unplanned, unrehearsed and from the heart. That was Sinead all over.”

5 mins before going LIVE on the Late Late Show Sinead called me into her dressing room and said she wanted to sing ‘The Times They are Changing’ ..

She spoke about Clerical abuse and then with NO REHEARSAL OR SOUND CHECK just got up and sang her heart out https://t.co/L9Vedsb5Si — Jim Sheridan (@Jim_Sheridan) July 26, 2023

On Thursday morning, Irish singer Mary Byrne also spoke of her sadness at the death of O’Connor. The two had met on a number of occasions, when they drank coffee and chatted about mental health and the music industry, Ms Byrne told Newstalk Breakfast.

“She was very controversial because, you know what? She was a lady. She was fabulous. She was hot. But by God, of course, she sang ... I loved her to bits. And I am very, very saddened to see another bright star gone out of the sky again,” Byrne said.

“She’s definitely ahead of her time. And she had no problems in saying what she felt. She was angry. She was angry at the system. She was angry at the way things are going in the world. So she just stood and she stood for what she believed in.”

Sinéad O’Connor “challenged” and helped to change Ireland, according to women’s and HIV groups in the country. The singer had a long history of activism, championing causes and sharing often controversial views – most notably when she ripped up a picture of Pope John Paul II on US TV show Saturday Night Live in 1992 in protest at the Catholic Church child-abuse scandal.

Women’s Aid Ireland, which works to prevent and help the victims of domestic abuse, said she had a “fearless voice and courageous light”.

The organisation tweeted: “You truly challenged an Ireland, and a world, that stifled women, children and anyone who didn’t conform.

“Your power, your anger, your pain and fragility gave strength to many survivors to speak out.”

HIV Ireland described O’Connor as a “proud ally of people living with HIV and impacted by AIDS”.

Paying tribute on Twitter, the charity said: “A profoundly talented artist and a trailblazer in every sense. We remember her talent, her courage and her honesty. RIP.”

The charity’s MPOWER programme manager, Adam Shanley, who represents HIV Ireland on the National MSM Health Committee, tweeted a picture of the singer wearing a T-shirt supporting the organisation’s precursor, the Dublin Aids Alliance, on The Late Late Show in 1990.

He said she “showed huge support for people living with HIV” in what was “a very different Ireland then and now – more so with losing her”.

His thoughts were echoed by writer and Aids survivor Jason Reid. He tweeted: “Sinead O’Connor cared. In Ireland, Sinead publicly supported people with HIV/AIDS when many denigrated us.”

O’Connor had converted to Islam in 2018 and changed her name, offstage, to Shuhada Sadaqa. The voluntary organisation Muslim Sisters of Eire, which provides support for homeless people, said: “It’s with great sadness we just heard about the passing of our dear Sister Sinead. We send our deepest condolences to all her family and pray for strength in the very difficult time.”