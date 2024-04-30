Donald Trump fined $9,000 for contempt of court in criminal hush-money trial

Former US president Donald Trump arrives at the Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday in New York City. Photograph: Seth Wenig-Pool/Getty Images

The judge overseeing Donald Trump’s criminal hush-money trial fined the former US president $9,000 for contempt of court on Tuesday and said he would consider jailing him if he continued to violate a gag order.

In a written order, Justice Juan Merchan said the fine may not be enough to serve as a deterrent for the wealthy businessman-turned-politician and lamented he did not have the authority to impose a higher penalty.

“Defendant is hereby warned that the court will not tolerate wilful violations of its lawful orders and that if necessary and appropriate under the circumstances, it will impose an incarceratory punishment,” Mr Merchan wrote.

Mr Merchan had imposed the gag order to prevent Mr Trump from criticising witnesses and others involved in the case.

The fine – $1,000 for each of nine online statements that Mr Merchan said violated the order – was just short of the $10,000 penalty that prosecutors had requested for posts that insulted likely witnesses and questioned the impartiality of the jury.

Mr Merchan will consider whether to impose further fines for other statements at a hearing on Thursday.

The judge also ordered Mr Trump to remove the statements from his Truth Social account and his campaign website by 6.15pm Irish time.

Mr Trump has argued that the gag order violates his free speech rights, and his lawyer Todd Blanche told Mr Merchan last week that the statements at issue were responses to political attacks.

Mr Merchan noted that Mr Blanche was unable to provide any evidence that the expected witnesses had attacked Mr Trump before he insulted them.

The $9,000 fine, due by Friday, is a relatively small penalty for Mr Trump, who has already posted $266.6 million in bonds as he appeals civil judgments in two other cases.

Imprisonment, however, would be an unprecedented twist in the first criminal trial of a former US president.

It is unclear whether Mr Trump would be sent to New York City’s jail on Rikers Island, or whether security concerns would require more lenient treatment, such as home confinement in his Trump Tower triplex.

Mr Merchan’s order came as the trial resumed with testimony from a banker familiar with accounts involved in Mr Trump’s alleged scheme to influence the 2016 election by covering up a sex scandal.

The Republican candidate in the 2024 presidential election is charged with falsifying business records to conceal a $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels in exchange for her silence about a sexual encounter she said she had with Trump in 2006.

Mr Trump has pleaded not guilty and denied having sex with Ms Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.

Roughly two dozen Trump supporters rallied outside the courthouse on Tuesday morning, chanting his name and waving banners that read “TRUMP 24.” A local Republican organisation had called for supporters to turn out after Mr Trump complained that few people were protesting the trial.

Banker Garry Farro, who is not accused of wrongdoing, testified on Tuesday that Trump’s onetime lawyer Michael Cohen used a shell company to wire the $130,000 payment to Ms Daniels’ lawyer.

Mr Trump is required to attend the trial and has said he could instead be campaigning before his rematch with Democratic president Joe Biden in the November 5th election.

The criminal case is one of four pending against Mr Trump, but could be the only one to go to trial and result in a verdict before the election. – Reuters