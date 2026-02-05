FilmReview

Twinless review: Grief is seldom this entertaining

James Sweeney turns what initially feels like a jolly, quirky bromance into something far darker, more complex and hilarious

Twinless: Dylan O'Brien, Aisling Franciosi and James Sweeney. Photograph: Roadside Attractions
Twinless: Dylan O'Brien, Aisling Franciosi and James Sweeney. Photograph: Roadside Attractions
Tara Brady
Thu Feb 05 2026 - 05:062 MIN READ
Twinless
    
Director: James Sweeney
Cert: 15A
Genre: Comedy
Starring: Starring Dylan O’Brien, James Sweeney, Aisling Franciosi, Chris Perfetti, François Arnaud, Tasha Smith, Lauren Graham
Running Time: 1 hr 40 mins

Roman (Dylan O’Brien) is no longer a twin. The death of his identical brother, Rocky, glimpsed later in brief and ingeniously timed flashbacks, is flagged by a surreal funeral during which mourners mistake Roman for his deceased sibling. Or weep uncontrollably. The dark graveside comedy sets the offbeat tone for this second feature from the writer and director James Sweeney, who’s also one of the stars of Twinless.

Grief has made Roman short-tempered and insecure, and a bust-up with his mother (Lauren Graham) sends him into a twin bereavement group where he meets Dennis (Sweeney), a witty and acid-tongued man who has also lost a twin.

In a perfect movie two-step, the pair seem mismatched: Roman is blunt, emotionally volatile and dumb as a rock; Dennis is quick, self-aware and flamboyant. Against all odds they forge a bond through small rituals – eating sandwiches, grocery shopping, taking a road trip to a hockey game – making moments that allow Roman to revisit twinship, and scenes that the multitasking Sweeney imbues with warmth and wit.

But that’s not the whole story.

READ MORE

Melania documentary takes in €37,992 at UK and Ireland box office on opening weekend

A Quiet Love review: Charming and deeply humane

Send Help review: Trash this classy doesn’t come along often enough

My Father’s Shadow review: An intimate family portrait and a deceptively sprawling portrait of Lagos

The cunning script manipulates narrative perspective with precision, shifting from Roman’s view to Dennis’s and, finally, to that of Sadie (Aisling Franciosi), Dennis’s sunny colleague. Sweeney makes merry with perspective, using it to subvert and surprise, transforming what initially feels like a jolly, quirky bromance into something far darker. And funnier, too.

Aisling Franciosi: ‘I’m doing exactly what I dreamed of doing when I was a kid’ ]

The attendant structure is a marvel: split screens juxtapose reactions and carefully calibrated visual gags. Deft scoring by Jung Jae-Il boosts both hilarity and poignancy.

O’Brien delivers a soulful, unpredictable Roman, balancing grief, anger and fleeting tenderness. Rocky’s countering, flirtatious charm makes for the best twinned performance since Michael B Jordan’s brothers in Sinners. Sweeney’s Dennis is simultaneously endearing, caustic and sinister. Franciosi brings understated grace to Sadie, a character who, like the film, is more complex than she first appears.

Grief is seldom this entertaining.

In cinemas from Friday, February 6th

Tara Brady

Tara Brady

Tara Brady, a contributor to The Irish Times, is a writer and film critic
Book Club

Book Club

Sign up to the Irish Times books newsletter for features, podcasts and more