Baftas 2026: A record-breaking Hamnet, a slate of Irish talent, and a strange awards-race decision

Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet continues its triumphant run through awards season, with 11 nominations, including best film, for the 2026 Bafta Awards. That breaks the record for a title directed by a woman.
Jessie Buckley, from Co Kerry, lands in best actress for her role as a grieving Agnes Shakespeare and will proceed to the ceremony next month as strong favourite.
Her costar Paul Mescal, unexpectedly left out of last week’s Oscar nominations, safely secures a berth in best supporting actor. The Co Kildare actor’s omission from the American awards was probably the biggest surprise in the big categories.
There is Irish success elsewhere in the list read out by David Jonsson and Aimee Lou Wood at the headquarters of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, in the West End of London.
Myrid Carten’s searing documentary A Want in Her, about the author’s return to Ireland to reconnect with her troubled mother, is mentioned in outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer. Originally from Donegal, Carten is an artist and film-maker of some versatility.
Element Pictures, the all-conquering Ireland-based production company, competes in the same race with Akinola Davies jnr’s African drama My Father’s Shadow. That film, hugely acclaimed at Cannes, is a coproduction with the UK and Nigeria.
Element has also had notable success with Yorgos Lanthimos’s Bugonia. The off-centre satirical thriller has taken five nominations: adapted screenplay, score, director, actress for Emma Stone and, for Jesse Plemons, best supporting actor.
The team will be disappointed not to repeat their best-picture nod at the Oscars, but, with just five nominations to the Academy Awards’ 10, Bafta was always a bigger ask.
Ethan Hawke has landed in best actor for Richard Linklater’s Blue Moon, shot largely in Ireland with the participation of Wild Atlantic Pictures, but Andrew Scott has missed out on a plausible supporting-actor nomination for the same film.
In the 20th century the Bafta ceremony took place in April or May, after the Oscars, but in 2001 it moved to February – and, with the American and British academies sharing a wedge of voters, came to be seen as a reliable pointer to the prizes that matter most.
Awards watchers have been puzzled by the decision to move this year’s nominations back after the Oscar nods. (The ceremony in London will still precede the Los Angeles bash.) This week’s announcement ends up, for prognosticators, being more of a footnote than a predictor.
As at Oscar, the highest-scoring films are Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another and Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, though the top two have switched places for the Bafta chart.
One Battle After Another is on top, with 14 nominations. Sinners follows close behind, with 13, then Hamnet, with 11.
Zhao’s film, as a British coproduction, could reasonably be seen as mild favourite for best film with this electorate.
Leonardo DiCaprio, up in best actor for One Battle After Another, now equals, with seven nominations in the category, the all-time record – shared with the distinguished likes of Daniel Day-Lewis and Laurence Olivier.
The British breakout that did not trouble Oscar is Kirk Jones’s irresistible I Swear. That funny, moving film, starring Robert Aramayo as a Tourette syndrome advocate, competes in five races, including best British film – which, on previous form, it could win, even if Hamnet, also nominated, gets best overall film.
Alan Cumming, this year’s host, will reveal all at the Royal Albert Hall, in London, on Sunday, February 22nd.
Baftas 2026: The nominees
Best film
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
Outstanding British film
- 28 Years Later
- The Ballad of Wallis Island
- Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
- Die My Love
- H Is for Hawk
- Hamnet
- I Swear
- Mr Burton
- Pillion
- Steve
Best director
- Bugonia – Yorgos Lanthimos
- Hamnet – Chloé Zhao
- Marty Supreme – Josh Safdie
- One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson
- Sentimental Value – Joachim Trier
- Sinners – Ryan Coogler
Best leading actress
- Jessie Buckley – Hamnet
- Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
- Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue
- Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another
- Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value
- Emma Stone – Bugonia
Best leading actor
- Robert Aramayo – I Swear
- Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme
- Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another
- Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon
- Michael B Jordan – Sinners
- Jesse Plemons – Bugonia
Best supporting actress
- Odessa A’zion – Marty Supreme
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value
- Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners
- Carey Mulligan – The Ballad of Wallis Island
- Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another
- Emily Watson – Hamnet
Best supporting actor
- Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
- Paul Mescal – Hamnet
- Peter Mullan – I Swear
- Sean Penn – One Battle After Another
- Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
- The Ceremony – Jack King (director, writer), Hollie Bryan (producer), Lucy Meer (producer)
- My Father’s Shadow – Akinola Davies jnr (director), Wale Davies (writer)
- Pillion – Harry Lighton (director, writer)
- A Want in Her – Myrid Carten (director)
- Wasteman – Cal McMau (director), Hunter Andrews (writer), Eoin Doran (writer)
Best film not in the English language
- It Was Just an Accident
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sirāt
- The Voice of Hind Rajab
Best documentary
- 2000 Meters to Andriivka
- Apocalypse in the Tropics
- Cover-Up
- Mr Nobody Against Putin
- The Perfect Neighbor
Best animated film
- Elio
- Little Amélie
- Zootropolis 2
Best children’s and family film
- Arco
- Boong
- Lilo & Stitch
- Zootropolis 2
Best original screenplay
- I Swear – Kirk Jones
- Marty Supreme – Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie
- The Secret Agent – Kleber Mendonça Filho
- Sentimental Value – Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier
- Sinners – Ryan Coogler
Best adapted screenplay
- The Ballad of Wallis Island – Tom Basden, Tim Key
- Bugonia – Will Tracy
- Hamnet – Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell
- One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson
- Pillion – Harry Lighton
Best original score
- Bugonia
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
Best production design
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
Best special visual effects
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- F1
- Frankenstein
- How to Train Your Dragon
- The Lost Bus
Best sound
- F1
- Frankenstein
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Warfare
Best casting
- I Swear
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
Best cinematography
- Frankenstein
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Train Dreams
Best editing
- F1
- A House of Dynamite
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
Best costume design
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- Sinners
- Wicked: For Good
Best make-up and hair
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- Sinners
- Wicked: For Good
Best British short animation
- Cardboard
- Solstice
- Two Black Boys in Paradise
Best British short film
- Magid/Zafar
- Neil Armstrong and the Langholmites
- Nostalgie
- Terence
- This Is Endometriosis
- Welcome Home Freckles
EE Rising Star award (voted for by the public)
- Robert Aramayo
- Miles Caton
- Chase Infiniti
- Archie Madekwe
- Posy Sterling