Baftas 2026: A record-breaking Hamnet, a slate of Irish talent, and a strange awards-race decision

Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet continues its triumphant run through awards season, with 11 nominations, including best film, for the 2026 Bafta Awards. That breaks the record for a title directed by a woman.

Jessie Buckley, from Co Kerry, lands in best actress for her role as a grieving Agnes Shakespeare and will proceed to the ceremony next month as strong favourite.

Her costar Paul Mescal, unexpectedly left out of last week’s Oscar nominations, safely secures a berth in best supporting actor. The Co Kildare actor’s omission from the American awards was probably the biggest surprise in the big categories.

There is Irish success elsewhere in the list read out by David Jonsson and Aimee Lou Wood at the headquarters of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, in the West End of London.

Myrid Carten’s searing documentary A Want in Her, about the author’s return to Ireland to reconnect with her troubled mother, is mentioned in outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer. Originally from Donegal, Carten is an artist and film-maker of some versatility.

Element Pictures, the all-conquering Ireland-based production company, competes in the same race with Akinola Davies jnr’s African drama My Father’s Shadow. That film, hugely acclaimed at Cannes, is a coproduction with the UK and Nigeria.

Element has also had notable success with Yorgos Lanthimos’s Bugonia. The off-centre satirical thriller has taken five nominations: adapted screenplay, score, director, actress for Emma Stone and, for Jesse Plemons, best supporting actor.

The team will be disappointed not to repeat their best-picture nod at the Oscars, but, with just five nominations to the Academy Awards’ 10, Bafta was always a bigger ask.

Ethan Hawke has landed in best actor for Richard Linklater’s Blue Moon, shot largely in Ireland with the participation of Wild Atlantic Pictures, but Andrew Scott has missed out on a plausible supporting-actor nomination for the same film.

In the 20th century the Bafta ceremony took place in April or May, after the Oscars, but in 2001 it moved to February – and, with the American and British academies sharing a wedge of voters, came to be seen as a reliable pointer to the prizes that matter most.

Awards watchers have been puzzled by the decision to move this year’s nominations back after the Oscar nods. (The ceremony in London will still precede the Los Angeles bash.) This week’s announcement ends up, for prognosticators, being more of a footnote than a predictor.

As at Oscar, the highest-scoring films are Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another and Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, though the top two have switched places for the Bafta chart.

One Battle After Another is on top, with 14 nominations. Sinners follows close behind, with 13, then Hamnet, with 11.

Zhao’s film, as a British coproduction, could reasonably be seen as mild favourite for best film with this electorate.

Leonardo DiCaprio, up in best actor for One Battle After Another, now equals, with seven nominations in the category, the all-time record – shared with the distinguished likes of Daniel Day-Lewis and Laurence Olivier.

The British breakout that did not trouble Oscar is Kirk Jones’s irresistible I Swear. That funny, moving film, starring Robert Aramayo as a Tourette syndrome advocate, competes in five races, including best British film – which, on previous form, it could win, even if Hamnet, also nominated, gets best overall film.

Alan Cumming, this year’s host, will reveal all at the Royal Albert Hall, in London, on Sunday, February 22nd.

Bafta s 2026: The n o min ees

Best film

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Outstanding British film

28 Years Later

The Ballad of Wallis Island

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Die My Love

H Is for Hawk

Hamnet

I Swear

Mr Burton

Pillion

Steve

Best director

Bugonia – Yorgos Lanthimos

Hamnet – Chloé Zhao

Marty Supreme – Josh Safdie

One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson

Sentimental Value – Joachim Trier

Sinners – Ryan Coogler

Best leading actress

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet

Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another

Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value

Emma Stone – Bugonia

Best leading actor

Robert Aramayo – I Swear

Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon

Michael B Jordan – Sinners

Jesse Plemons – Bugonia

Best supporting actress

Odessa A’zion – Marty Supreme

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value

Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners

Carey Mulligan – The Ballad of Wallis Island

Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

Emily Watson – Hamnet

Best supporting actor

Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein

Paul Mescal – Hamnet

Peter Mullan – I Swear

Sean Penn – One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

The Ceremony – Jack King (director, writer), Hollie Bryan (producer), Lucy Meer (producer)

My Father’s Shadow – Akinola Davies jnr (director), Wale Davies (writer)

Pillion – Harry Lighton (director, writer)

A Want in Her – Myrid Carten (director)

Wasteman – Cal McMau (director), Hunter Andrews (writer), Eoin Doran (writer)

Best film not in the English language

It Was Just an Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sirāt

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Best documentary

2000 Meters to Andriivka

Apocalypse in the Tropics

Cover-Up

Mr Nobody Against Putin

The Perfect Neighbor

Best animated film

Elio

Little Amélie

Zootropolis 2

Best children’s and family film

Arco

Boong

Lilo & Stitch

Zootropolis 2

Best original screenplay

I Swear – Kirk Jones

Marty Supreme – Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie

The Secret Agent – Kleber Mendonça Filho

Sentimental Value – Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier

Sinners – Ryan Coogler

Best adapted screenplay

The Ballad of Wallis Island – Tom Basden, Tim Key

Bugonia – Will Tracy

Hamnet – Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell

One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson

Pillion – Harry Lighton

Best original score

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Best production design

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Best special visual effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

Frankenstein

How to Train Your Dragon

The Lost Bus

Best sound

F1

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Warfare

Best casting

I Swear

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best cinematography

Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Train Dreams

Best editing

F1

A House of Dynamite

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Best costume design

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Wicked: For Good

Best make-up and hair

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Wicked: For Good

Best British short animation

Cardboard

Solstice

Two Black Boys in Paradise

Best British short film

Magid/Zafar

Neil Armstrong and the Langholmites

Nostalgie

Terence

This Is Endometriosis

Welcome Home Freckles

EE Rising Star award (voted for by the public)