‘You took the money’: Tarantino responds to Rosanna Arquette over Pulp Fiction racial slur criticism

Quentin Tarantino: 'There is supposed to be an esprit de corps between artistic colleagues.' Photograph: Jacopo M Raule/Getty Images for Belles Rives Group

Quentin Tarantino has responded to actor Rosanna Arquette’s criticism of his prolific use of the N-word in his films including Pulp Fiction, saying Arquette showed “a decided lack of class”.

In a statement sent to numerous publications including Deadline, Tarantino said: “I hope the publicity you’re getting from 132 different media outlets writing your name and printing your picture was worth disrespecting me and a film I remember quite clearly you were thrilled to be a part of? ...

“After I gave you a job, and you took the money, to trash it for what I suspect is very cynical reasons shows a decided lack of class, no less honour.”

Tarantino added: “There is supposed to be an esprit de corps between artistic colleagues. But it would appear the objective was accomplished.”

Tarantino was responding to Arquette’s distaste for his use of the N-word in Pulp Fiction, saying in an interview with the Sunday Times: “I cannot stand that [Tarantino] has been given a hall pass. It’s not art, it’s just racist and creepy.”

Rosanna Arquette. Photograph: Emma McIntyre/Getty

The director has received considerable criticism over the years on the subject, including similar issues in subsequent films Jackie Brown and Django Unchained.

Most prominently it has come from fellow director Spike Lee, who said in a 1997 interview with Variety that [Tarantino] was “infatuated with that word”, adding: “What does he want to be made – an honorary black man?”

Tarantino has been defended by Pulp Fiction and Jackie Brown star Samuel L Jackson, who said in a Berlin film festival press conference: “It’s not offensive in the context of this film.”

In January this year, Tarantino made scathing criticism of actor Paul Dano, whose performance opposite Daniel Day Lewis in There Will Be Blood Tarantino called “weak sauce” and “the limpest d*ck in the world”.

Many of Dano’s Hollywood peers objected to Tarantino’s words, including Toni Collette, who said: “F*ck that guy! He must’ve been high ... it was just confusing. Who does that?” – The Guardian