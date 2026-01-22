‘It feels surreal’: Dubliner says Oscar nomination for his short film is a ‘dream’

Dublin native John Kelly was prepared to use the disappointment of his animated film not securing a nomination for an Oscar as a learning curve for his two children.

But that was not the case.

On Thursday, he received the news that his film Retirement Plan was nominated for an Academy Award for best animated short film.

He was standing in his kitchen with his wife while on a Zoom call with his team when he heard the news.

Kelly said the idea behind the film came from a “quiet panic attack” he had on an airplane where he had the same realisation as the main character: he couldn’t do all the things he wanted to before he died.

“Suddenly all these lists of things popped into my head and I thought it could be good for a short film,” said Kelly, who directed Retirement Plan and co-wrote the film with Tara Lawall.

It is narrated by actor Domhnall Gleeson, produced by Julie Murnaghan and Andrew Freedman for Antidote Films.

The short film follows Ray, who is “in the throes of his overstimulated, energy poor midlife” and “fantasises about everything he’d love to do in retirement, once he finally has the time”.

A still from Retirement Plan, the animated film directed by Dubliner John Kelly that has been nominated for an Academy Award for best animated short film

Kelly described the news of his Oscar nomination as a “dream”.

“Within minutes of the announcement being made, I was talking on [RTÉ’s] Liveline, it feels surreal,” he said.

“I don’t know how I’ll cope at the Oscar luncheon, but I’m very excited,” he said, referring to the annual pre-ceremony event where all Academy Award nominees gather for a celebratory meal.

He described the “incredible” nomination as “very unexpected”.

“We made a very personal film – about paralysis. It’s surreal it has found such momentum," he said.

“The message behind it has struck a chord: living in the moment and not putting things off.

[ Oscars 2026: Jessie Buckley is in strong position to win Ireland’s first best actress awardOpens in new window ]

“We were never thinking of Oscars when writing it. It’s such an amazing experience to get this far.”

The news was “still sinking in”, he said.

Actor Domhnall Gleeson, who narrates the animated film Retirement Plan. Photograph: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

His children, aged 8 and 10, will be “very excited” that “mammy and daddy are going to the Oscars”, he added.

Kelly lived in London for 15 years and moved back to Dolphin’s Barn in Dublin five years ago.

Retirement Plan is funded by Frameworks, Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland and RTÉ’s flagship animation short film scheme.

Kelly said he felt “so fortunate” to have had this funding.

“It would not have happened without Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland,” he said.

Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland said it was “delighted” to congratulate Kelly and the creative team behind the animated film.

[ The story behind the soup in Jessie Buckley’s Golden Globe speech: ‘I couldn’t believe she said that’Opens in new window ]

Retirement Plan first premiered at the Galway Film Fleadh in 2024 and since then has been nominated for and received a host of awards with screenings across the world.

At seven minutes and 17 seconds long, this short film will receive its biggest showcase yet at the 98th Academy Awards ceremony on March 15th at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.