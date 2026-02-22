Jessie Buckley wins best actress at 2026 Baftas

Irish actor Jessie Buckley has won the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta) leading actress prize.

The star of Hamnet took home the award for her role as Agnes in the Chloé Zhao-directed film following a ceremony Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London on Sunday night.

Buckley’s Bafta is the latest win for the Kerry actor this awards season, having most recently picked up best actress statuette at the Irish Film and Television Academy Awards in Dublin on Friday.

Her Hamnet co-star Paul Mescal was nominated for the supporting actor award but lost out to Sean Penn for his role in One Battle After Another.

The film Hamnet also won outstanding British film.

