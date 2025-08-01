National Concert Hall sought government exemption from funding revamp

The long-mooted NCH plan envisages transforming the Earlsfort Terrace site and “potentially the entire quarter of the city” around it. Photograph: National Concert Hall

The National Concert Hall (NCH) asked the government to guarantee it will not have to fund the multimillion-euro costs of a big redevelopment of its central Dublin campus.

The long-mooted NCH plan envisages transforming the Earlsfort Terrace site and “potentially the entire quarter of the city” around it. Internal documents show the organisation requested a guarantee it will not have to pay for the project – as well as seeking top-up payments for some staff.

NCH chair Maura McGrath sent a memo to the Department of Culture last September outlining that it had “previously been advised that there is no requirement for the NCH to contribute to the cost of the project”.

“The NCH board would welcome official confirmation of this from government,” she wrote.

The former pathology block of the UCD School of Medicine, which is on the NCH site, will become a hub for music learning and engagement under the plans. Illustration: NCH

NCH chief executive Robert Read also wrote to Feargal Ó Coigligh, the secretary general in the Department of Culture, outlining “significant risks posed by the unresolved and outstanding [human resources] issues” associated with the transfer of the National Symphony Orchestra (NSO) and associated choirs from RTÉ to the NCH in 2022.

The correspondence was released under the Freedom of Information Act.

Mr Read “urgently” sought several decisions, including a request to “buy out” annual emolument payments made to NCH staff, and to retain flexibility “to offer increased increments along the pay scale in order to appoint world-class standard of musicians”.

It also sought a “one-off recognition payment” to two people who it said provided interim leadership to the orchestra combined with their existing roles when its general manager left.

He also asked for a once-off payment to junior members of the NSO team who had to take on additional responsibilities “far in excess of their grades” at the time.

Ms McGrath’s memo also refers to “difficulty and delay” in dealing with legacy HR issues, which she said was a “serious cause of concern” for the leadership and the board of the NCH, “and is a risk to business as usual at the NCH”.

In a statement, the NCH said the correspondence with the department “reflects the normal and necessary engagement” with its parent department. “This forms part of standard, collaborative processes.”

Regarding the transfer of the NSO and choirs, a spokeswoman said that “all such requirements are being progressed on a satisfactory basis”.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Culture said all project costs will be re-examined before any decision is made to award contracts.

She said the project is one of a number being considered under the National Development Plan. “The development of the project is subject to continuous evaluation and planning,” she said, adding that a risk management plan has been developed.

Regarding the legacy HR issues, the department said the transfer of the NSO and choirs was governed by an oversight and a working group, and a financial consultant was engaged to provide advice on pensions and benefits for transferring employees.

“Following extensive consultation, all queries relating to employees’ terms and conditions and pension entitlements were fully addressed.” It said that it works with the NCH to ensure workforce plans are consistent with Government policy and financially sustainable.

The NCH said it “operates fully within its allocated government funding and revenue frameworks, while also progressing our keynote transformation project for a renewed, future-focused national music institution”.

“As with all large-scale capital developments, it is expected that a range of matters and options will be examined and discussed.”