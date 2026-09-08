Belfast man charged with stalking Stephen Nolan and breaching Jamie Bryson harassment order

An east Belfast man is to stand trial next spring on charges including stalking BBC presenter Stephen Nolan and breaching a harassment order concerning loyalist activist Jamie Bryson.

Robert Alan Beck appeared in the dock of Belfast Crown Court on Tuesday where he was charged with, and denied, a total of six offences.

The 63-year old from Bloomfield Crescent confirmed his identity to a court clerk.

He was then charged with two counts of threatening to kill two men on October 16th, 2025.

Beck entered not-guilty pleas to both.

Beck also denied a charge of harassing one of the male on dates between October 15th and 25th, 2025.

The fourth charge levelled at Beck alleges that between October 20th and 26th, 2025, he engaged in a course of conduct that amounted to stalking, which caused Stephen Nolan to suffer fear, alarm or substantial distress.

When he was asked to enter a plea to this charge, Beck replied “not guilty”.

In addition, he denied a charge of possessing an offensive weapon, namely a hammer, at Clarence Street West in Belfast on October 25th, 2025.

The final offence put to Beck was one of breaching a restraining order.

Loyalist activist Jamie Bryson. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Beck was charged that between October 20th and 26th, 2025 he instructed or encouraged others to harass or pester Jamie Bryson, which he was banned from doing under the order.

Beck again pleaded not guilty to the sixth charge.

After his client was arraigned on all six charges, his barrister Charles MacCreanor KC spoke of “issues of mental health” and said an expert report would be sought.

A trial date of April 2027 was then set by Judge Philip Gilpin, who said he would review the case next month.

Beck was remanded in custody.