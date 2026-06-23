Defamation action against Irish Examiner by planning executive resolved, court hears

A former Irish Planning Institute (IPI) executive has settled her High Court defamation action against the Irish Examiner.

Orla Purcell, the former executive director of the representative body, had claimed she was defamed by two articles published by the newspaper in January 2023, written by senior reporter Mick Clifford.

The subject of the articles was a report compiled by consultancy firm EY, following an investigation into allegations made against Purcell by another IPI employee.

Purcell, of Ballsbridge, Dublin 4, had claimed that various statements in the articles were defamatory in meaning, and were “false, unbalanced and published maliciously knowing that they were untrue or being reckless as to their truth”.

The Irish Examiner had denied these claims. It said the articles had a different meaning to that contended by Purcell, and that its pleaded meaning was true.

The Cork-based newspaper also relied on a defence of fair and reasonable publication on a matter of public interest.

On Tuesday, barrister Hugh McDowell, appearing for Purcell, told Judge Tony O’Connor that the case had been resolved. He said both sides were seeking a one-week adjournment of the case to finalise matters.

The judge granted the adjournment.