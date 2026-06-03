Family settles action against HSE over daughter’s death by suicide

Kathy Maguire holds a photo of her daughter Maxine Maguire, who died on February 7th, 2017, in hospital in Dublin. Photograph: Collins Courts

The family of a 25-year-old student who died by suicide has settled a High Court action brought against the HSE over her death.

Maxine Maguire, from Newbridge, Co Kildare, died in February 2017.

In a letter read in the High Court on Wednesday, the HSE “apologised unreservedly and sincerely for the deficits in the care” provided to her.

The letter was read out as Maxine’s parents, Robert and Kathleen Maguire – who had sued the HSE, Naas General Hospital and St Vincent’s University Hospital – settled the action over her death.

It said: “We apologise unreservedly and sincerely for the deficits in the care provided to Maxine which culminated in her subsequent untimely and tragic death and for the continuing profound sadness and suffering this has caused you and her family.”

Outside court, Kathleen Maguire called on the Government to implement key recommendations made at her daughter’s inquest and the HSE’s own review into the death.

Family and friends hold photos of Maxine Maguire, who died by suicide. Photograph: Collins Courts

Outside court, Kathleen Maguire called on the Government to implement key recommendations made at her daughter’s inquest and the HSE’s own review into the death.

“They have the potential to save precious lives. Maxine’s life mattered and her death must matter too. Even now she can still help others through the changes we hope to see,” she said.

Calling for mental health to be made a priority, she said: “A piece of me died with Maxine and we must somehow now try to piece our lives back together.

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“This has not been an easy journey and it has taken a huge toll on our entire family.”

She said her daughter was a beautiful young woman who loved her family dearly. “Her goal in life was to help people. She was studying for her master’s degree in child, youth and family studies and hoped to become a social worker.”

Barrister for the family, Declan Wade, told the court that Maxine Maguire, who had suffered mental health issues, had presented to Naas General Hospital in December 2016 following a suspected overdose.

She was treated there and was later transferred to St Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin where she had a liver transplant.

Counsel told the court that Maxine was discharged home over the Christmas period. However, on December 31st, 2016, she was taken to hospital after a suicide attempt. She died on February 7th, 2017, in the burns unit of a Dublin hospital.

Counsel said there were significant causation issues in the case and the High Court action had been settled after mediation.

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Noting the settlement and the division of the statutory mental distress €35,000 solatium payment, Judge Paul Coffey said it was a sad and tragic case and he extended his deepest sympathy to the Maguire family.

A 2019 inquest into Maxine’s death recommended that a psychiatric consultant should have a face-to-face review with a patient before the decision to discharge is made.

The inquest said standard operating procedures should be put in place to make it easier to re-enter the mental health services after an extended period of discharge.

It also recommended that all medical files should be on a computer system accessible to all relevant medical professionals.