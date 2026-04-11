Bloodstock consultant and Coolmore member Clem Murphy leaves €8.4m estate in will

Bloodstock consultant Clem Murphy, a pivotal figure at Coolmore stud in Co Tipperary and the Breeders’ Cup races, left an estate valued at €8.4 million when he died last year.

Murphy, who lived in Fethard, Co Tipperary, joined Coolmore, the bloodstock operation controlled by John Magnier, in 1978 and helped guide it through significant international expansion over four decades.

A regular figure at major bloodstock sales, Murphy represented the ownership triumvirate of John Magnier, Michael Tabor and Derrick Smith on the board of the Breeders’ Cup, having also served as chairman of its racing and nominations committee.

Magnier described Murphy as having “unparalleled knowledge of the global bloodstock market” and as a “clear thinker who could always find solutions”.

A passionate supporter of Munster rugby and Limerick hurling, Murphy died in March 2025 at the age of 75.

According to his will published by the Probate Office in Dublin, Murphy left personal bequests of €30,000 each to siblings Eithne and Michael, with the remainder of his estate going to his wife, Barbara.

The value of an estate covers all of the individuals assets, including usually a family home, along with any investments in stocks or land.

Barry Walsh, a well-known cattle dealer from Rathpeacon, Co Cork, left an estate worth €7.45 million when he died in March 2021, according to papers published by the Probate Office.

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Described as a “stalwart of the marts” in a tribute by the Southern Star newspaper, Walsh was also a part-owner of the racehorse Magnor Glory.

He was predeceased by his wife Margaret in 2017. Walsh left his assets to be divided among his children Catherine, Richard and Anthony, according to his will published by the Probate Office this week.

Peter Cullen of The Grange, Kilternan, south Dublin left an estate valued at €4.6 million, when he died in February 2004, according to Probate Office papers.

Cullen was closely associated with the family-run business Grange Growers in Kilternan and is remembered for the garden nursery he helped create.

Long-time opponent of Ireland’s EU integration and trade union and anti-apartheid activist Cathal MacLiam, of Belgrave Road, Rathmines, Dublin, left an estate worth €1.75 million when he died last July.

MacLiam was best known for opposing Ireland’s integration into the European Economic Community and played a critical role in supporting the Crotty case in 1987 which resulted in the Supreme Court ruling that important European treaties must be approved by the Irish People in a referendum.

He was a cousin of the prominent republican leader Cathal Goulding. He was predeceased by his wife, Helga MacLiam in 2016 and left his estate in equal parts to his five children.

Ciaran Fahy, an engineer, who was involved with large-scale projects such as establishing Dublin’s natural gas network, left an estate valued at €1.4 million when he died last September.. He also served as an arbitrator in the construction industry.

Fahy was also appointed as the conciliator for the national children’s hospital project to manage disputes between the National Paediatric Hospital Development Board and contractor BAM.

A tribute from Engineers Ireland noted Fahy was appointed due to his extensive experience in contentious construction disputes.