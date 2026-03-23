Stephen McCullagh found guilty of murdering his pregnant partner Natalie McNally

Natalie McNally (32), who was 15 weeks pregnant, was stabbed in her home in Lurgan, Co Armagh. Stephen McCullagh (32) has been found guilty of her murder

The former partner of Natalie McNally has been found guilty of her murder.

It took the jury of six men and six women two hours to find Stephen McCullagh (36), from Woodland Gardens in Lisburn, Co Antrim, guilty of killing McNally (32) – who was 15 weeks pregnant with his child - at her home in Silverwood Green, Lurgan, Co Armagh, on the night of Sunday, December 18th, 2022.

The verdict was unanimous.

Family and friends of McNally cheered in court and hugged each other after the verdict was announced.

During the five-week trial at Belfast Crown Court, jurors heard McCullagh had “lied and lied again” and “peddled this false alibi” that he was live streaming on YouTube on the evening of McNally’s murder.

The jury retired to consider its verdict earlier on Monday.

Judge Patrick Kinney had earlier told the jury it was their task “to decide whether you are satisfied that the prosecution has proven beyond reasonable doubt that the defendant is guilty”.

“If you are not so satisfied, you must give the defendant the benefit of the doubt and acquit him.”

McCullagh had denied the murder charge.

During the five-week trial at Belfast Crown Court, prosecutors said McCullagh had “lied and lied again” and “peddled this false alibi” that he was live streaming on YouTube on the evening of her murder.

McCullagh’s defence team said the evidence “points towards some other killer” and described an ex-boyfriend of McNally’s – who gave evidence as a prosecution witness – as “walking, talking reasonable doubt.”

On Friday, the judge told the jury there had been a considerable amount of evidence in the case about McNally’s former partner, but he reminded the jury that he was not the defendant and should not be the focus of their deliberations.

“The defendant is Stephen McCullagh, you must determine if Stephen McCullagh is guilty of the murder of Natalie McNally.”

More to follow