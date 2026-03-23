Couple at centre of Co Meath house demolition case appear at High Court

Rose and Chris Murray (centre), whose house at Bohermeen, Co Meath, has been demolished, arrive at the High Court on Monday. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

A couple whose illegally built home in Co Meath has been demolished are at the High Court in Dublin to respond to a judge finding them in contempt of court.

Michael (also known as Chris) and Rose Murray are present for the proceedings in the Four Courts.

Their solicitor Neil McNelis said on Sunday that Rose Murray would be returning from abroad to attend the hearing.

Meath County Council last month initiated contempt proceedings against the couple, alleging they had breached their undertakings to deliver vacant possession of their house at Faughan Hill, Bohermeen.

The demolished ruins of the property built by Chris and Rose Murray months after the council refused permission in June 2006 for a house half the size. Photograph: Alan Betson

The undertakings were provided in 2020, with a stay to September 2020 to facilitate delivery of vacant possession. They were given as part of a settlement of previous contempt proceedings brought by the council against the couple.

At a further hearing on March 18th, having been told by the council of further alleged “aggravating factors” in regard to compliance with the undertakings, the judge ordered demolition should be speedily completed.

The following day, in another hearing via remote link, Neil McNelis, solicitor for the Murrays, asked the judge to stall demolition and the contempt proceedings pending an application to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), over alleged violation of their rights that he had initiated in February.

McNelis argued there was no contempt by his clients and the council’s application for their attachment was seeking to have them “do a walk of shame in front of the media”.

There was no basis for finding the Murrays in breach of their undertakings because another High Court order had rendered the undertakings “academic”, he argued.

Rose Murray is in remission from cancer and is very anxious, he said. His clients and their children are “evicted”, have “lost everything” and have been “punished enough”, he said.