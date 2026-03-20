Courts

Man who led Garda cars on high-speed chase on N7 in Dublin is jailed

Lee Hyland pulled handbrake turns and began driving against flow of traffic, court hears

The judge imposed an 18-month sentence and suspended the final six for two years. Photograph: The Irish Times
The judge imposed an 18-month sentence and suspended the final six for two years. Photograph: The Irish Times
Natasha Reid
Fri Mar 20 2026 - 09:002 MIN READ

A man who led Garda cars and a helicopter on a high-speed car chase in Dublin has been jailed for a year by Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

The court heard that Lee Hyland drove at speed the wrong way down a dual carriageway, causing other motorists to take evasive action to avoid head-on collisions.

The 40-year-old of Millrose Estate, Bluebell in the city was sentenced on Thursday after pleading guilty to endangerment and dangerous driving at locations on the N7 on July 12th last.

The court was told that gardaí pulled over the Volkswagen Golf that Hyland was driving shortly after midnight. However, as the officers approached the car, he sped off again.

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Gardaí pursued him. However, over the next five minutes, he led them on a high-speed chase, breaking red traffic lights, mounting a footpath and driving the wrong way down the N7 dual carriageway on several occasions.

A Garda helicopter was involved, along with patrol cars. However, the cars had to stand down their chase more than once when he did handbrake turns and began driving against the flow of traffic.

Footage taken from the air was shown to the court, with the chase ending when Hyland got out of his car and attempted to flee on foot. He was quickly apprehended and arrested.

The court heard that he had 22 previous convictions, including four for dangerous driving, along with several for having no licence and insurance. He was disqualified from driving at the time, having received a lengthy disqualification previously.

Judge Orla Crowe noted the amount of Garda resources used on the night and that he had pleaded guilty only on his trial date.

She imposed an 18-month sentence and suspended the final six for two years. She also disqualified him from driving for a further four years.

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