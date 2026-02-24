Landlord of protected building once seized by squatters gets nine months to address safety issues

Retired solicitor Mel Kilraine was prosecuted by Dublin City Council over failings to comply with an enforcement notice to bring 9 Belvedere Place (above, centre), Dublin 1, which is divided into 10 flats, up to required standards. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

A judge has ordered a landlord to address urgent safety issues at a protected building in Dublin previously taken over by dozens of squatters.

Property owner and retired solicitor Mel Kilraine was prosecuted by the local authority over failings to comply with an enforcement notice to bring 9 Belvedere Place, Dublin 1, which is divided into 10 flats, up to required standards.

The case was before Judge Anthony Halpin at Dublin District Court on Tuesday for the 20th time. He applied the Probation of Offenders Act, but ordered Kilraine to pay €5,950 in prosecution costs and set a nine-month deadline for completing the building work in line with best practice.

Last year and in 2024, the property was in the headlines due to separate proceedings in the Circuit Court to remove 27 squatters in the building who had prevented workers from entering to carry out vitally needed modifications.

The judge had also gone to the property to assess the situation, which he said had been very helpful.

Solicitor Michael Quinlan for Dublin City Council told the court that the landlord had to carry out a list of refurbishments to the protected structure.

The council demanded structural engineer assessments of the entire building, particularly addressing cracking brickwork, the leaking roof and other relevant conservation repairs to ensure the building was secure and stable, in line with best practice.

The case was adjourned for some time to prepare an expert report, but Kilraine wanted time for a second report, which also delayed the case.

Quinlan said the notice had been partially complied with, but substantially not, and that the quality of the work done remained a concern for the council.

Barrister Joe Jackson, for Kilraine, told the judge his client’s difficulties with the building were well-known.

The barrister asked the judge to review the contents of a medical report on Kilraine’s recovery from serious health issues and his ongoing treatment. That, it was said, has limited his ability to do things for himself and attend to his own affairs.

Jackson said an engineering firm had been “over-demanding” about the work to be done, and Kilraine had lined up another firm to do the same work to the same standard, and it was set to start straight away.

Halpin noted the defendant had no prior offences and “has come around to the council’s way of thinking”.

He spared him a conviction, but on top of the costs order, directed the landlord to complete the work within nine months, which Jackson said was very agreeable.

Jackson added that his client was worried about the property, which remained vulnerable to “another incursion”.