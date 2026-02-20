Enoch Burke’s ‘moot’ challenge to disciplinary panel membership struck out in High Court

Enoch Burke has spent almost 600 days in separate spells in jail over his failure to abide by court orders directing he stay away from Wilson’s Hospital School. Photograph: Collins Courts

The High Court has struck out Enoch Burke’s challenge to the membership of a disciplinary appeal panel convened to hear his appeal over his dismissal from Wilson’s Hospital School, after a judge ruled the case was moot.

Judge Brian Cregan made the ruling in circumstances where two of the panel’s three members had resigned, and the remaining member accepted that she could play no further role in the jailed schoolteacher’s appeal.

The ruling means a new panel must be appointed to hear Burke’s appeal of his dismissal. It will be the third panel convened to hear the appeal.

Burke was dismissed from his position at the Co Westmeath school over his conduct towards the then principal at a school religious event in June 2022. She had earlier requested teachers to address a student by a new name and the pronouns “they” and “them”.

The ruling followed a chaotic hearing at the Four Courts on Friday, which was suspended temporarily after the judge directed Burke be returned to Mountjoy Prison and rejoin proceedings via video-link.

The judge earlier warned that, in the event of his or his family’s disruption of the hearing, he would direct that Burke’s participation in the proceedings be from the prison, where he is currently incarcerated for failing to comply with court orders banning him from the school.

After disrupting lawyers for the school in the midst of making submissions to the court, Burke was escorted from the court by prison guards. He stated that his removal was “disgraceful” and that he had a right to justice.

The judge also directed gardaí to remove his sister Ammi and mother Martina, who started shouting after the judge directed Burke’s removal.

On the resumption of the hearing, with Burke present via video-link, the judge said the family’s “absolutely disgraceful” behaviour maintained a practice they have engaged in during various court proceedings.

“It’s absolutely, manifestly, an abuse of process,” he said.

[ School wants Enoch Burke to pay its €300,000 costs bill for first year of litigation sagaOpens in new window ]

During the resumed hearing, he again rose from the bench when Burke’s brother Isaac interrupted proceedings. Isaac was forcibly removed from the courtroom by gardaí, stating that he needed to hand documents in to the court, and yelling “stop” and “help”.

Burke has spent almost 600 days in separate spells in jail over his failure to abide by the court orders directing he stay away from the school, pending the outcome of the disciplinary process. Burke has repeatedly claimed he has been jailed over his religious beliefs and views on transgender issues, a claim rejected by several High Court judges.

Friday’s hearing concerned Burke’s action seeking an injunction against the three-member panel convened to hear his appeal against his dismissal from his role at the school.

The court previously heard that two of the panel’s members, Seán Ó Longáin and Jack Cleary, had resigned in light of issues arising in the legal challenge.

Padraic Lyons, barrister for the panel members, opened to the court a Department of Education circular relating to teacher dismissals, which stipulates: “No member shall be appointed to the [disciplinary appeal] panel to consider a case referred to the panel who has had any prior interest in or dealings with that particular case.”

Arising from this, Geraldine O’Brien, the remaining panel member, could no longer sit on the panel, counsel said.

Lyons said Burke was told in correspondence that O’Brien – nominated to the panel by the ASTI, a teaching union – accepted that she would not be on any future panel dealing with his case.

Lyons submitted that in the circumstances, the proceedings were moot. “It’s manifestly clear there is no live dispute.”

Rosemary Mallon, barrister for the board of Wilson’s Hospital School, agreed with Lyons’s submission that O’Brien “could not possibly” be on any future disciplinary appeal panel on account of the circular.

Burke disputed that the proceedings were moot. He said O’Brien had not resigned from the panel, and that recent correspondence from the ASTI to the panel’s solicitors showed O’Brien remained the union’s nominee to the panel.

“The salient point is she’s on the panel ... She hasn’t resigned, the defendants haven’t even attempted to say she’s resigned,” he said.

[ What next for Enoch Burke?Opens in new window ]

Burke said he could not have regard to the defendants’ undertakings to the court.

Burke submitted that Ó Longáin and Cleary were reappointed to the present panel, in circumstances where they were involved in a previous panel that was dissolved following a separate, successful High Court action brought by Burke.

He also claimed that the panel made “demonstrably false” claims on affidavit during the proceedings, and that this should be referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The judge ruled that the proceedings were moot, and that he would strike out the case. He said he was clear that a new panel must be appointed.

On account of their resignations, Ó Longáin and Cleary will not form part of the new panel, the judge said. He said it was also clear that O’Brien cannot play any part in the new panel.

In light of this, the judge said Burke had obtained the essential reliefs that he sought in the proceedings.

The judge said it was “imperative” for a new panel to be appointed expeditiously, noting that it was three years since Burke appealed his dismissal.