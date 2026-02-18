Man pleads guilty to allowing his German Shepherd to attack garda sergeant in Co Longford

Edward 'Blondie' Stokes pleaded guilty to a charge of endangerment at Ferriskill, Granard, on December 3rd, 2018. Photograph: Collins

A man has pleaded guilty to permitting his German Shepherd dog to attack a member of An Garda Síochána in Co Longford more than seven years ago.

The accused man’s wife also pleaded guilty on Wednesday to the production of a slash hook in the course of the same incident.

Edward “Blondie” Stokes (35) and Sharon Stokes (38), of Ferriskill, Granard, entered the pleas just before their jury trial was to begin at Longford Circuit Court on Wednesday.

Edward Stokes pleaded guilty to a charge of endangerment at Ferriskill, Granard, on December 3rd, 2018, whereby he permitted his dog to attack Insp Tom Quinn, who at the time was a sergeant connected to Granard Garda station.

Sharon Stokes pleaded guilty to the production of a slash hook during the same incident.

The pleas were entered on a full facts basis, with charges of production of a slash hook and criminal damage to the ignition key of a Ford Transit to be taken into consideration for Edward Stokes. A nolle prosequi will be entered for a charge of endangerment against Sharon Stokes.

An official Garda firearm was discharged during the incident, but the sergeant was cleared of any wrongdoing after an investigation by the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission.

John Shortt, senior counsel for Edward Stokes, sought an adjournment of sentencing, stating that his client is serving a prison term for another matter.

He requested a prison governor’s report, noting that his client is “rehabilitating well” in custody and has certificates to furnish to the court in advance of his sentence hearing.

Dara Foynes, senior counsel for Sharon Stokes, said her client is a mother of seven and requested a probation report be prepared for the purpose of assessing her suitability for community service.

Judge Jonathan Dunphy directed the preparation of the requested reports and said he would adjourn the case to next week for the attention of his colleague, Judge Kenneth Connolly.

He directed the preparation of a victim impact statement from the garda member, which is to be furnished to the defence as soon as possible.