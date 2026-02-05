Judge approves €22,000 settlement for boy injured when he fell on broken glass in pub

The boy, through his mother, had sued the Dublin-registered Fitzgerald Group, which owns the Quays Pub in Galway.

A judge has approved a €22,000 settlement for a two-year-old boy injured when he fell on broken glass in a Galway pub.

Judge Roderick Maguire heard in the Circuit Civil Court in Dublin on Wednesday that the child had been climbing on a chair in the Quays Pub and had fallen onto glass that had been lying on the floor.

Barrister Peter Daly, for Franciszek Baranowski, who will be six in three weeks’ time, told the judge the boy had been left with two slightly indented scars above his right eyebrow.

Daly, who appeared with McKeever Rowan Solicitors, said the boy had been with his mother, Magdelena Baranowski, a Polish national, when the incident occurred. She had stemmed the bleeding with cream and plasters provided by the pub staff.

The judge was told the boy, through his mother, had sued the Dublin-registered Fitzgerald Group, which owns the Quays Pub, on the basis of negligence associated with the state and condition of the pub at the time.

Daly said Franciszek had been climbing on a chair and had fallen forward from it, striking his head on loose glass on the floor.

He had been treated by a local doctor on the day and later by a consultant.

The Fitzgerald Group had offered compensation of just over €22,000 which, Daly said, he was recommending to the court.

Maguire approved the settlement, stating he considered it a very good offer by the defendants.