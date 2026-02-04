Michael Flatley to be provided with stage and costumes for Dublin Lord of the Dance show

Michael Flatley outside Belfast High Court last week after a legal order blocking him from engaging with the Lord of the Dance production was overturned. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Michael Flatley is to be provided with a new stage set and costumes to ensure a planned 30th anniversary Lord of the Dance show goes ahead in Dublin on Thursday, the High Court in Belfast has heard.

The equipment will be made available to him as part of undertakings aimed at preventing the cancellation of the 3Arena show.

Flatley has been involved in a legal battle with entertainment company Switzer Consulting Ltd over control of the multimillion-euro stage production.

The company claims Flatley (67) is in breach of a service agreement for it to oversee the touring operation.

A judge last week lifted an interim ban on the dancer and choreographer being involved in forthcoming shows.

His lawyers returned to court on Tuesday to obtain an emergency order to stop any alleged interference with Thursday’s Dublin performance. The move followed reports of the show being called off with immediate effect due to the legal dispute.

Following further discussions between the two sides, Flatley’s counsel, David Dunlop, announced in court on Wednesday that an agreement had been reached.

As part of a series of undertakings, Switzer is not to interfere with or issue any press statements which could prevent Flatley from making use of the intellectual property and rights to Lord of the Dance.

The stage set and costumes were to be made available to the show’s creator by a Guernsey-based company by 5pm on Wednesday.

In return, Flatley pledged not to destroy, damage or tamper with any of the equipment while in his possession. The set and costumes are to be made available for collection, in the same condition, by midday on Friday.

“Everyone will do all that they can to make tomorrow night a great success,” Dunlop said.

Based on those agreements, Judge Gerald Simpson agreed to discharge the emergency injunction granted on Tuesday.

The latest developments form part of wider proceedings initially taken by Switzer amid disputed allegations over Flatley’s financial affairs.

Flatley has formally terminated the 2024 service agreement at the centre of the legal row and brought a counter action.

With 268 performances of Lord of the Dance booked across Europe and North America, the company claimed Flatley had put those shows in jeopardy.

The court previously heard Flatley has received nearly £430,000 in royalties in a 15-month period since the deal was signed. But it was contended that the arrangement began to break down when he “went on a solo run” towards the end of last year in an attempt to restructure what had been set up.