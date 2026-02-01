Three men charged over €10.1m cannabis seizure in Co Louth

A joint operation by Revenue and gardaí seized 506kg of cannabis after a raid on a property in Co Louth on Friday. Photograph: Garda

Three men arrested in connection with an alleged €10.1 million cannabis seizure in Co Louth have appeared before a special sitting of Dundalk District Court.

Graham Sommers (37) of Moscow Drive, Liverpool, UK; Brian Coleman (38) of Glasanaon Road, Finglas, Dublin 11; and Alan O’Neill (56) of Coolfore House, Hill of Rath, Drogheda, Co Louth, are each charged with the unlawful possession of cannabis and having the drug for sale or supply at a unit at Newtownstalaban, Drogheda, on Friday.

The defendants made no reply when the charges were put to them after caution on Saturday, the court heard, and there were no applications for bail.

Judge Stephanie Coggans remanded them in custody to appear before Dundalk District Court on Wednesday, February 4th.

Each of the accused was granted legal aid.

The judge also directed that O’Neill receive medical attention at the request of his solicitor, Eleanor Kelly, who told the court that her client has a number of medical conditions.

