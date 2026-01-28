Courts

Trial of man accused of murdering Natalie McNally in Co Armagh to proceed next month

Stephen McCullagh (35) has denied murdering 32-year-old woman, who was 15 weeks pregnant when she died

Natalie McNally (32), who was 15 weeks pregnant, was stabbed in her home in Lurgan, Co Armagh. Stephen McCullagh has been charged with her murder.
Natalie McNally (32), who was 15 weeks pregnant, was stabbed in her home in Lurgan, Co Armagh. Stephen McCullagh has been charged with her murder.
Cillian Sherlock, Press Association
Wed Jan 28 2026 - 10:492 MIN READ

The trial over the murder of Natalie McNally is set to commence next month after barristers agreed to exempt the case from an ongoing strike.

Ms McNally (32), died after she was stabbed at her home in Lurgan, Co Armagh, on December 18th, 2022. She was 15 weeks pregnant.

Stephen McCullagh (35), from Woodland Gardens, Lisburn, has denied murdering her.

The case faced potential delays due to strike action by criminal barristers which began earlier this month amid a long-running dispute over the fees paid for legal aid work.

READ MORE

Storm Chandra live updates: Flooding clean-up begins; emergency payments open

Do we have to watch this chainsaw-massacre political horror movie to its end?

Trump climbdown on Alex Pretti killing catches Homeland Security chief and Maga off guard

Lewy body dementia: ‘It starts very slowly and just creeps up and you don’t even know it’s happening’

The escalated action effectively halted Crown Court cases involving people who required legal aid.

However, the striking barristers have agreed for an exemption in this case.

On Wednesday, prosecuting barrister Charles MacCreanor KC sought February 16th as a start date for the trial.

He said this date had been chosen in consultation with the family, the defence, investigating police and witnesses.

“We would ask for that, now that we’ve been exempted from the withdrawal of services, for that to be our start date.”

Mr McCullagh, who appeared via videolink from Maghaberry Prison wearing glasses and a blue t-shirt, did not speak during the hearing.

His defence barrister John Kearney KC said he had no issue with the February 16th start date.

He said there was a “slight blip” in relation to one matter but did said he not believe it would delay proceedings.

Mr Justice Patrick Kinney said it is intended that a jury will be sworn on February 16th, subject to certain preliminary matters being dealt with in advance of then.

“I’m very grateful to counsel and to their backup teams,” he said.

“This is now a trial which has received exemption from the ongoing action, I’m grateful for that as well.”

He said he was sure the matter was appreciated by the family so the court could “get this trial started”. - PA

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter