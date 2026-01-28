Trial of man accused of murdering Natalie McNally in Co Armagh to proceed next month

Natalie McNally (32), who was 15 weeks pregnant, was stabbed in her home in Lurgan, Co Armagh. Stephen McCullagh has been charged with her murder.

The trial over the murder of Natalie McNally is set to commence next month after barristers agreed to exempt the case from an ongoing strike.

Ms McNally (32), died after she was stabbed at her home in Lurgan, Co Armagh, on December 18th, 2022. She was 15 weeks pregnant.

Stephen McCullagh (35), from Woodland Gardens, Lisburn, has denied murdering her.

The case faced potential delays due to strike action by criminal barristers which began earlier this month amid a long-running dispute over the fees paid for legal aid work.

The escalated action effectively halted Crown Court cases involving people who required legal aid.

However, the striking barristers have agreed for an exemption in this case.

On Wednesday, prosecuting barrister Charles MacCreanor KC sought February 16th as a start date for the trial.

He said this date had been chosen in consultation with the family, the defence, investigating police and witnesses.

“We would ask for that, now that we’ve been exempted from the withdrawal of services, for that to be our start date.”

Mr McCullagh, who appeared via videolink from Maghaberry Prison wearing glasses and a blue t-shirt, did not speak during the hearing.

His defence barrister John Kearney KC said he had no issue with the February 16th start date.

He said there was a “slight blip” in relation to one matter but did said he not believe it would delay proceedings.

Mr Justice Patrick Kinney said it is intended that a jury will be sworn on February 16th, subject to certain preliminary matters being dealt with in advance of then.

“I’m very grateful to counsel and to their backup teams,” he said.

“This is now a trial which has received exemption from the ongoing action, I’m grateful for that as well.”

He said he was sure the matter was appreciated by the family so the court could “get this trial started”. - PA