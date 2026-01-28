Man pleads not guilty to corruption by giving detective garda €20,000 for information

Central Criminal Court jury members were told Stephen O’Sullivan met gardaí in 2022 and told them how he came to be in the Berlingo van and pay Det Garda Bourke €20,000. Photograph: Dave Meehan

A jury has been sworn in for the trial of a Limerick businessman accused of corruption by giving a detective garda €20,000 in exchange for information relating to an investigation by the Criminal Assets Bureau (Cab).

Stephen O’Sullivan (43) of Farrehy, Broadford, Co Limerick, has pleaded not guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to one count of corruption at Bruree, Co Limerick, on December 22nd, 2018.

Opening the case on Wednesday, Eoin Lawlor SC, prosecuting, told the court it would be alleged that Mr O’Sullivan was given information by Detective Garda David Bourke, who he said was not before them.

David Bourke joined An Garda Síochána in 1995 and was transferred from Kerry to Limerick in 1998, where he became a detective working in the area of serious crime.

Detective Garda David Bourke, of Main Street Oola, Co Limerick. Photograph: Press 22

Mr Lawlor said that in 2018 Mr O’Sullivan had a car dealership on Ballysimon Road in Limerick, and a Cab investigation called ‘Operation Glacier’ was under way at the time to examine whether people held proceeds of crime.

He told the court that on December 12th, 2018, Det Garda Bourke and Mr O’Sullivan met in Bruree, Co Limerick, and had a conversation in a Berlingo van.

Mr Lawlor said this conversation concerning a payment of €20,000 was recorded. Counsel said the jury would hear Det Garda Bourke accepting the money. “You will hear him talk of the progress of the investigation and how to respond.”

Mr Lawlor said it would be alleged that Det Garda Bourke also told Mr O’Sullivan “how to put off the Revenue Commissioners”.

Mr Lawlor said that during the Cab investigation, information was “carefully controlled”.

The jury members were told Mr O’Sullivan met gardaí in 2022 and told them how he came to be in the Berlingo van and pay Det Garda Bourke €20,000. They heard that Mr O’Sullivan maintains he was intimidated or extorted to pay over that money.

The trial will resume on Thursday in front of a jury of seven women and five men, with Judge Sinéad Ní Chúlacháin presiding. It is expected to last two to three weeks.