Man charged with murder of pensioner in Co Tipperary home

A man (31) has been remanded in custody after he was charged with the murder of a pensioner who was found fatally injured at his property in Co Tipperary last year.

Sean Harding, of Marian Terrace, Tipperary town, had previously been charged with assault causing harm to Teddy Murnane, a retired bus driver, at Mr Murnane’s home at St Michael’s Avenue, Tipperary town, on September 12th, 2025.

But on Wednesday, at a District Court sitting in Thurles, Mr Harding was charged with the murder of Mr Murnane.

Mr Murnane was discovered with head injuries near a shed on his property by his wife, Margaret, at about 9.35pm on September 12th. She raised the alarm and paramedics worked on him at the scene before he was taken to Limerick University Hospital, where he died on September 14th.

A bus driver with Kavanagh Coaches, Mr Murnane used to drive the Tipperary hurling and football teams to matches including games in Croke Park in the 1980s and 1990s. At his funeral Mass, celebrant Fr Eugene Everard said Mr Murnane viewed the job as “always a privilege”.

Teddy Murnane. Photograph: RIP.ie

Det Garda Conor Gleeson, of Cashel Garda station, gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution and told the court that when he arrested Mr Harding at O’Donovan Rossa Street, Thurles, at 11.35am and put the charge to him after caution, Mr Harding replied: “No”.

Sgt Cathal Godfrey said the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had directed Mr Harding be tried on indictment on the murder charge at the Central Criminal Court and the DPP had directed the withdrawal of the assault causing harm charge.

He said Mr Harding had also previously been charged with three counts of burglary, two of them at Mr Murnane’s property and a third at another property, and the DPP had directed he be sent forward on two of these charges, but he wanted to clarify regarding the third charge.

Sgt Godfrey said he was seeking a remand in custody. Mr Harding’s solicitor, Colin Morrissey, noted the application and sought clarification on the DPP’s directions on the burglary charges.

Judge Fiona Brennan granted the State’s application and remanded Mr Harding in custody on the murder charge to appear at Tipperary Town District Court in Thurles on February 4th for service of the book of evidence and to allow a resolution of the DPP’s direction on the burglary charges.