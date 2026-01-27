Model hopeful gave up career after laser hair removal left her with burns, court hears

At the time of the incident, Ana Coretchi was a part-time model preparing her portfolio in the hope of embarking on a full-time modelling career when she suffered first degree burns, she claimed.

A once-aspiring model, who gave up her career hopes after a laser hair-removal treatment procedure that left her legs with lasting burns and scarring, has been awarded €80,000 in damages by the High Court.

At the time of the 2020 incident, Ana Coretchi was a part-time model preparing her portfolio in the hope of embarking on a full-time modelling career when she suffered first degree burns, she claimed.

Ms Coretchi (30), of Greenfield Park, Donnybrook, Dublin, took the personal injury action against Dundrum Cosmetic, Dundrum Medical Cosmetic Clinic and owner Gordosek Limited, all with addresses at Dundrum Town Centre, alleging negligence and breach of duty.

At the High Court on Tuesday, Ms Justice Carmel Stewart awarded €80,000 in general damages to Ms Coretchi solely against Gordosek Ltd, who did not lodge any defence, and who never responded to the plaintiff’s legal team.

The court heard that Ms Coretchi attended Dundrum Cosmetic on July 4th, 2020, for laser hair-removal on the back of her thighs.

Following the treatment, Ms Coretchi submitted she suffered burns and later complained of lesions on the back of her upper thighs.

A GP examination confirmed the plaintiff had extensive brown discolouration in a semicircular pattern on her thighs and two areas of skin ulceration were noted. The GP saidMs Coretchi had suffered first degree burns from the laser.

She was encouraged to keep using moisturiser, prescribed Fucidin H for the ulcerated areas and a short course of Xanax for anxiety.

Ms Coretchi then went to a dermatologist consultant who documented she had “extensive white hypopigmentation on her posterior thighs and that it may be permanent”.

At the High Court on Tuesday, Ms Coretchi told barrister John P Shortt SC, with Tracy Ennis Faherty BL, instructed by solicitor Linda Callaly of Hussey Fraser Solicitors, that the burning sensation lasted for three weeks.

She told Mr Shortt that at the time she was hoping the scars would go away and that her anxiety meant she suffered with a tightening chest and disturbed sleep. “I was very stressed,” she said, adding she was then modelling part-time and “very excited” by this new experience but had to put the completion of her portfolio on hold.

A second consultancy with the dermatologist diagnosed second degree burns but the hypopigmentation lasted in total for 18 months, which, she said, caused her social embarrassment and difficulty with relationships.

She said she felt uncomfortable showing her legs, could not wear anything short and further could not wear anything tight, due to nerve-ending damage causing a painful sensitivity.

Mr Shortt said it was a “pretty serious and uncomfortable” situation for Ms Coretchi and that the burns, coupled with a number of scarring areas, put the case for damages at the higher end of the scale for such injury, at €80,000.

Ms Shortt said the burning and scarring had been “extensive”, concerning a young lady involved in modelling and that the incident impacted her self view and her job path in that Ms Coretchi had to embark on a new career.

Ms Justice Stewart said Ms Coretch had endured an “unfortunate, painful event”, was satisfied of negligence on part of the third named defendant and awarded damages of €80,000 to the plaintiff.