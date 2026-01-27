Man charged in connection with alleged Galway mosque attack plot released on bail

A Co Down man charged with terrorism offences linked to alleged plans to blow up a Galway mosque is to be released from custody, a High Court judge in Belfast ruled on Monday.

Connor Pollock (38) was detained as part of a cross-border police investigation into an alleged plot by far-right extremists to attack the place of worship.

Mrs Justice Smyth granted him bail after being told there was no evidence of wider involvement with the so-called Irish Defence Army.

She ordered his mother to lodge a £5,000 cash surety as part of strict release terms.

Mr Pollock, of Croob Park in Ballynahinch, faces counts of withholding information about the preparation of a terrorist act, possessing documents or records useful to terrorists, and having a mobile phone for purposes connected to terrorism.

The charges against him relate to alleged plans by Irish Defence Army members to target the Galway mosque last year.

His 35-year-old brother, Garrett Pollock, of Kilhorne Green in Annalong, Co Down, and Lithuanian national Karolis Peckauskas (38) of Newfoundwell Road, Drogheda, Co Louth, are currently remanded in custody in the Republic on charges connected to the alleged plot.

They were arrested on November 5th after gardaí stopped a car at Portlaoise, Co Laois. Prosecutors claimed the pair had been on their way to carry out the attack when they were detained.

With Connor Pollock not suspected of involvement in events on the night of the planned attack, the charges against him relate to alleged messages on his phone about firearms and prices.

Prosecutors contended the texts showed he was a trusted member of this terrorist organisation.

But defence lawyers insisted there was nothing to indicate a role in the plot, or any searches about bombs and mosques.

In court on Monday, Connor Pollock’s mother testified that he had been living with her and not on the run during the weeks before his arrest.

Ruling on bail application, Mrs Justice Smyth pointed out that an app allegedly used by members of the terrorist group for encrypted communication was not installed on the defendant’s mobile.

“Examination of two phones attributed to him has not revealed any evidence that he was in contact with other members of the Irish Defence Army,” she said.

“I am satisfied that any release can be managed on very strict conditions.”