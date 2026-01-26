Noah Donohoe ‘excited for the future’ in days prior to disappearance, friend tells court

Noah Donohoe's mother has led a high-profile campaign for answers about his death. Photograph: PA

Noah Donohoe was “excited for the future” in the days before his disappearance, one of his best friends has told an inquest.

Jay Tierney described Noah as “eccentric but not in a bad way” and “unpredictable”, saying the pair supported each other during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Noah was 14 when he was found dead in a storm drain in north Belfast in June 2020, six days after leaving home on his bike to meet Jay and another friend to travel to the Cave Hill area of the city.

His mother, Fiona Donohoe, who has led a high-profile campaign for answers, was in the courtroom on Monday for the second day of evidence in the inquest.

Mr Tierney said Noah was the “most intelligent human being I’ve ever met in my life” telling the court they would have almost daily Skype calls, some as long as eight hours.

He said Noah was “perpetually inquisitive”, and frequently recommended books like George Orwell’s 1984, and made him playlists of classical music.

Mr Tierney was asked by counsel for the coroner, Peter Coll KC and Donal Lunny KC representing the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), about Noah’s mental health in the days leading up to his death.

He said his friend had “rough patches, same as any other person in lockdown” but was “very excited for the future, very happy, very energetic”.

He said they were “very open” with each other, and messages were read to the inquest where they spoke about their mental health.

On June 13th, Noah wrote in a message: “I didn’t want to face problems about how I actively try to suppress my emotions and how I was proud of that but I realise now that that mindset doesn’t make sense and that I was thinking that way because I was in denial about it and it affected my mental health in negative ways without me realising it.

“So I’m gonna be honest about everything I think and honest with myself from now on cause I don’t want to be in denial about anything.”

A thread of Instagram messages between Mr Tierney and Noah on June 19th was read to the inquest, where Noah said: “Dude I’m sorry I’ve been really up and down the last few days, I’ve just been thinking about life in general” and “sorry I’ve been cold with you”.

Mr Tierney replied saying he had not felt that Noah had been cold with him, to which Noah replied: “Talking to you has probably been the thing that has helped me the most.”

Mr Tierney told the inquest the pair were frequently open about their emotions and the interaction “seems very positive from this and that’s what I took from it at the time”.

He said that they went on a long walk around Belfast on June 20th, the day before Noah went missing.

Noah chatted with him about a book, 12 Rules For Life by Jordan Peterson, but would not tell him what it was called because he felt Mr Tierney “didn’t need it”.

Mr Tierney also referenced a quote – “risks must be taken because the greatest hazard in life is to risk nothing” – that he said he and Noah had talked about that day, and was then printed in his funeral booklet.

He said Noah “was very positive” and talked about taking risks, such as moving to London, not in a “daring or bad way” but as a way to build confidence.

Mr Tierney also told the inquest that Noah was very confident on his bike and had a very strong sense of direction, leading the pair around Belfast easily.

Brenda Campbell KC, representing Ms Donohoe, asked Mr Tierney about his own mental health during the Covid lockdown.

She read previous messages where Mr Tierney had spoken about his mental health to Noah and asked if “all kids experience ups and downs in lock down”, to which Mr Tierney replied “100 per cent yes, I did myself”.

In a 999 call played to the inquest last week, Ms Donohoe told police Noah had “not been himself” and she was concerned for his safety. – PA