Dublin man appears in court charged with directing criminal gang

Ms Justice Maire Conneely remanded Brian Grendon in custody at Cloverhill Prison to appear again on Tuesday.

A Dublin man has been remanded in custody after he appeared in court charged with directing a criminal organisation.

Brian Grendon (48), of Greenfort Drive, Clondalkin, was arrested by officers from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau at Dublin Airport on Sunday night after coming back into the country.

He was charged that between August 1st and September 17th 2024, both dates inclusive, within the State, he directed “the activities of a criminal organisation in the importation and distribution of controlled drugs and the money laundering of the proceeds of the sale of those drugs”.

The offence is contrary to section 71A of the Criminal Justice Act 2006, as amended.

He was held overnight pending his appearance before Judge Máire Conneely at Dublin District Court on Monday.

Dressed in a white Tommy Hilfiger hooded top and grey jeans, he has yet to indicate a plea.

Det Sgt Hugh McInerney told Judge Conneely the accused “made no reply” when charged at Kevin Street Garda station.

The Director of Public Prosecutions’ directions in the case have yet to be conveyed in court.

Due to the nature of the charge, he could not apply for bail in the District Court, as the offence category requires a High Court decision.

Mr Grendon was remanded in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on Tuesday.