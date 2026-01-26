Courts

Dublin man appears in court charged with directing criminal gang

Brian Grendon (48), with an address at Greenfort Drive in Clondalkin, appeared before Criminal Courts of Justice

Ms Justice Maire Conneely remanded Brian Grendon in custody at Cloverhill Prison to appear again on Tuesday.
Ms Justice Maire Conneely remanded Brian Grendon in custody at Cloverhill Prison to appear again on Tuesday.
Tom Tuite
Mon Jan 26 2026 - 11:461 MIN READ

A Dublin man has been remanded in custody after he appeared in court charged with directing a criminal organisation.

Brian Grendon (48), of Greenfort Drive, Clondalkin, was arrested by officers from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau at Dublin Airport on Sunday night after coming back into the country.

He was charged that between August 1st and September 17th 2024, both dates inclusive, within the State, he directed “the activities of a criminal organisation in the importation and distribution of controlled drugs and the money laundering of the proceeds of the sale of those drugs”.

The offence is contrary to section 71A of the Criminal Justice Act 2006, as amended.

READ MORE

Who are the 19 special advisers to Micheál Martin and Simon Harris, and what do they do?

Ken Early: Manchester United see Arsenal’s rugby and raise them some football

New grant will offer Ireland’s homeowners €5,600 to retrofit windows and doors

Minneapolis shooting: Trump is unrepentant as Republican backlash grows

He was held overnight pending his appearance before Judge Máire Conneely at Dublin District Court on Monday.

Dressed in a white Tommy Hilfiger hooded top and grey jeans, he has yet to indicate a plea.

Det Sgt Hugh McInerney told Judge Conneely the accused “made no reply” when charged at Kevin Street Garda station.

The Director of Public Prosecutions’ directions in the case have yet to be conveyed in court.

Due to the nature of the charge, he could not apply for bail in the District Court, as the offence category requires a High Court decision.

Mr Grendon was remanded in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on Tuesday.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter