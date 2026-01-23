Man sentenced to life for murder of ex-girlfriend in Cork

A 32 year old man has been jailed for life for the murder of his ex-girlfriend in Cork three years ago after he failed to accept that their five year long relationship was over.

Miller Pacheco, a Brazilian engineer whose full name is Miller Mizerani da Cunha Belo Pacheco, had denied the murder of Bruna Fonseca (28), a librarian, at his apartment at Liberty Street in Cork on January 1st, 2023.

The jury of five men and seven women at the Central Criminal Court took just one hour and two minutes yesterday to find him guilty of Ms Fonseca’s murder after hearing evidence from over 30 witnesses in the trial

Today, Ms Justice Siobhán Lankford sentenced Pacheco to the mandatory life sentence and backdated it to January 2nd, 2023 when he first went into custody. She paid tribute to t Ms Fonseca whom she described as “a kind and caring person, a complete human being”

Defence counsel Ray Boland SC said his client accepted the jury’s verdict and would not being appealing it. He said his client had also asked him to express his remorse for his actions to Ms Fonseca’s family and for the great distress he had caused them.

The court heard victim impact statements from Ms Fonseca’s older sister Izabel who told how their family life had been paralysed by her murder. Her cousin Marcela said they all still bear the scars of what happened to her at the hands of her former boyfriend.

Among Ms Fonseca’s family in court for the sentence were her sisters Izabel and Fernanda, her niece Maria and her cousin, Marcela as well as 30 members of the Brazilian community in Cork. Many of them wore t-shirts with Ms Fonseca’s photo and a caption saying she would never be forgotten.

Pacheco sat with head bowed in the dock as the court heard details from Izabel about how her family received her body for burial in their hometown of Formiga some two weeks after she died at his hands on Cork, thousands of kilometres from where she had grown up.